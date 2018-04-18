No-needle policy is for the good: Men’s boxing coach Santiago Nieva

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) officials said that they weren’t looking to take action against the team doctor. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) officials said that they weren’t looking to take action against the team doctor.

Administering vitamin to an ill boxer at the Commonwealth Games village at Gold Coast was the doctor’s call, said India men’s high performance director Santiago Nieva on Tuesday. Three days before the opening of the event, a syringe was found outside the room of India boxers at the Village, which was against the no-needles policy of the Games. “He is a doctor and he knows what’s best if a boxer is having some problems,” said Nieva, adding that “the issue was blown out of proportion.”

Following a hearing by the Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) Federation Court, the doctor was handed a “strong written reprimand” in the case. The Court was satisfied with the explanation for vitamin injection but it ruled that the policy has been breached and warned the doctor to “immediately familiarise himself” with the CGF policies.

“I understand that doping is a big problem in India. Many athletes try to take shortcuts, risking their careers. When our boxers were asked to undergo tests in Australia, I had no problems. Throughout the camp there have been tests. We expected tests there too,” said Nieva. “I was confident about my boxers. If somebody decides to do something immoral, then they are really playing with fire.”

Nieva also said that he was unaware of the no-needle policy at the Commonwealth Games. “I am not sure what the situation at Asian Games is going to be, but all kinds of Games in the future have to be no-needle events. It is for the good. I will try my best to make sure that the camps, and all domestic events follow the same policy. It has to be made into a habit.”



