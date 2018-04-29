PM Narendra Modi hails female athletes for good performance at Commonwealth Games in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Manika Batra won four medals at CWG 2018. (Reuters Photo) Manika Batra won four medals at CWG 2018. (Reuters Photo)

In the 43rd edition of the Mann Ki Baat address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the athletes for remarkable achievement at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this month. He specially lauded the female athletes for standing alongside their male counterparts in bringing glory to the nation in Australia. “Our women athletes have India very proud during this year’s Commonwealth Games,” he said. He then further gave an example of women’s singles badminton final which featured PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal with both medals coming to India.

“Our players did their best by fulfilling the expectations of the country and won medal after medal. After the match ends, when the medal is represented to an Indian athlete, the Tricolour is raised, and the national anthem begins to sound, at that time the feeling of satisfaction, joy and pride is something special in itself,” said Modi at the start of the address.

India won 66 medals at the Commonwealth Games for a third-best showing overall and second-best away from home. India won 26 gold medals at the Games that ended on April 15.

“India’s performance in Commonwealth Games was par excellence. At the same time, it was special. Special in the sense that this time there were many pathbreaking ‘firsts’,” he said in reference to multiple first-time medallists and records created by athletes in different sports.

“Athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games hail from small towns across the country. Overcoming several challenges, they have achieved their goals today. Those who have encouraged and supported them, be it their parents, guardians, coaches, support staff, school, teachers or their friends – everyone has a contribution. I congratulate them and wish them all the best,” he concluded.

