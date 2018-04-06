Mirabai Chanu’s village celebrated CWG gold medal with sweets, traditional dance, firecrackers

Indian weightlifter Chanu Saikhom celebrates after making a CWG record in women’s 48kg weightlifting event. (Source: PTI) Indian weightlifter Chanu Saikhom celebrates after making a CWG record in women’s 48kg weightlifting event. (Source: PTI)

Mirabai Chanu, who won India’s first gold at Commonwealth Games 2018, has been a physically strong girl ever since she was a small kid. Her elder brother Saihom Sanatomba Meitei recalls how she used to pick up bundles of wood for the house as a 12-year old that even he could not.

Chanu’s brother, who is four-years elder to him, said told PTI, “One day I could not lift the bundle of firewood but Mira easily lifted it and took it our home, about two kilometres away. She was about 12-year-old then.”

“I used to play football then and I could see the passion in her to do something. She gradually went on to join weightlifting,” said Sanatomba, who is a state level footballer at junior level. “She always has the passion to achieve big. She never put herself under pressure and is always ice-cool, something that was evident in her flawless lift.”

Mirabai’s family were glued to the TV set as they watched her smash the CWG record in snatch (86kg), clean and jerk (110kg). “I could see tears of joy dropping from my father and mother’s eyes. They were speechless for a moment,” added Sanatomba, who is an Army sepoy.

Mirabai’s village, which is about 20 kilometres from Imphal, celebrated the feat with traditional folk dance – Thabal Chongba. Sanatomba is back home for his son’s feeding ceremony and called Mirabai’s gold winning-moment a double celebration. “It will be a double celebration, we will make Mira’s favourite food — Kangsoi (a Manipuri stew delicacy). Sweets were being distributed since morning today and you could still hear the firecrackers late into the evening.”

Mirabai’s father, a Public Works Department lower-level employee and mother, who runs a small shop, faced a lot of financial difficulty to support the gold-medallist. “There was a lot of financial crisis for her and they could hardly support her. Despite all the hardships, she has reached a stage we never thought of. All these brought tears to my father and mother,” Sanatomba said.

The family is now hoping that she gets DSP post after her Glasgow and Gold Coast CWG success. “All the people of the region have written to the authorities requesting DSP post for her. Now we hope she will get her dues.”

