Mirabai Chanu wants to better CWG 2018 showing at Asian Games

Gold medalist Indian weightlifter Chanu Saikhom during the medal ceremony of women’s 48kg weightlifting event. (Source: PTI) Gold medalist Indian weightlifter Chanu Saikhom during the medal ceremony of women’s 48kg weightlifting event. (Source: PTI)

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (48kg) not only secured India’s first gold medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Thursday but also went on a record-breaking spree. After lifting the gold medal, Chanu said that she was not expecting to break records.

In an interview to PTI, Chanu said, “I was not expecting to break records but I certainly wanted to break them when I came here. I can’t put in words, how it feels right now. I can only say that I have worked really hard to achieve this. I am very happy. This is my second CWG medal, it is such a good feeling.”

In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and the Games record in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg). She then lifted more than double her body weight (103kg, 107kg and 110kg) in three successful attempts to claim the clean and jerk as well as the overall Games record.

Also read: Mirabai Chanu wins gold for India: ‘You have made us all proud Indians’

When asked what her next target is, Chanu, who bettered the silver she had won in Glasgow 2014, said, “My next target is the Asian Games, I want to better this as well. It will be very tough and I have to work really hard for it. There was hardly any competition here but I still had to give my best.”

Also read: Despite no physios, Mirabai Chanu, P Gururaja shine at Gold Coast

“The Asian region is the toughest in weightlifting because there is China and Thailand. But I am confident of a good performance,” the Manipuri added. “This continues to heal the wounds of my Olympic heartbreak. I had such bad luck there.” Chanu had failed to a single clean lift at the Rio Games in 2016.

The showing helped her better the silver she had won in the 2014 Glasgow CWG.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd