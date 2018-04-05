Mirabai Chanu wins gold for India in CWG 2018: ‘You have made us all proud Indians’

India’s Saikhom Mirabai Chanu lifts to set a new Commonwealth Games record in snatch in women’s 48kg Weightlifting. (Source: AP) India’s Saikhom Mirabai Chanu lifts to set a new Commonwealth Games record in snatch in women’s 48kg Weightlifting. (Source: AP)

World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (48kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming three of them in a power-packed performance, to secure India’s first gold medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Thursday.

Bettering her Glasgow performance where she won silver, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and the Games record in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg). She then lifted more than double her body weight (103kg, 107kg and 110kg) in three successful attempts to claim the clean and jerk as well as the overall Games record.

The 23-year-old’s previous best was a total lift of 194kg (snatch 85kg and 109kg in clean and jerk) achieved in the World Championships a few months ago.

From Amitabh Bachchan to MC Mary Kom, congratulations poured in for the golden girl, who won India’s first gold. Here are some of the best reactions:

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Congratulations .. and so proud of you Mirabi Chanu .. you have made us all proud Indians.”

Mary Kom said, “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu for #Gold! #CWG2018 #GoldCoast #ProudMoment”

Suresh Raina said, “Woke up to the news of 🇮🇳 winning its first medal at #GC2018 ! Excellent work by #Gururaja. Congratulations, #MirabaiChanu for giving India it’s first gold medal in #GC2018. I am sure this is just the beginning for many more to come. My best wishes to everyone participating.”

Suresh Raina tweeted, “Proud moment for India! Congratulations Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning India’s first gold at #CWG2018 in women’s weightlifting 48 kg category!”

Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Whatever the boys do, our girls do one better! Bravo Mirabai Chanu for lifting that coveted weightlifting Gold at @GC2018 As a father of two bright girls, I am so proud of your achievement. #GoForMore our prayers are with you & the entire Indian contingent.”

Viren Rasquinha tweeted, “GOLD for India. Congrats Mirabai Chanu. Privilege to watch a world class weightlifter. So proud to support you.”

Maj Surendra Poonia tweeted during the event, “Inspirational Mirabai Chanu💪

Gold is coming😊

She broke 3 record in 6 Min 🙏1st lift-80kg broke Games Record

2nd lift-84kg broke her GR n equalled the Commonwealth Record (CR).

3rd lift-86kg-New CR in Snatch”

Inspirational Mirabai Chanu??

Gold is coming??

She broke 3 record in 6 Min ??1st lift-80kg broke Games Record

2nd lift-84kg broke her GR n equalled the Commonwealth Record (CR).

Sports Authority of India also tweeted, “What a brilliant performance! #India’s weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (48kg) has broken the #Commonwealth record/ games record in snatch by lifting 86kg at #GC2018. She’s a TOPS athlete!”

Earlier, P Gururaja claimed a silver medal in the men’s 56kg event to open India’s medal account in the quadrennial extravaganza.

