Six minutes, six lifts, six records: How Mirabai Chanu set Commonwealth Games record

Putting behind her disappointment at the Rio 2016 Olympics, India’s Chanu Saikhom Mirabai blew away her competition on Thursday and went on to set a new Commonwealth Games record in the women’s 48kg weightlifting.

On her way to clinch India’s first gold at the Gold Coast event, Chanu has not pulled off clean lifts but also broke the games record in quick succession in all her three attempts.

While in the snatch event, Chanu posted 80kgm 84kg and 86kg, in the clean and jerk she lifted more than double her body weight (103kg, 107kg and 110kg).

“I was not expecting to break records but I certainly wanted to break them when I came here. I can’t put in words, how it feels right now,” an exhausted but jubilant Chanu told PTI.

“I can only say that I have worked really hard to achieve this. I am very happy. This is my second CWG medal, it is such a good feeling,” she added.

Who is Mirabai Chanu?

She finished the 48kg women’s weightlifting event with a total of 196 kg (86kg+110kg), a Commonwealth Games record and Games record.

After improving on her silver at the previous Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Chanu has now set her sights on the Asian Games in August.

“My next target is the Asian Games, I want to better this as well. It will be very tough and I have to work really hard for it. There was hardly any competition here but I still had to give my best,” she said.

“The Asian region is the toughest in weightlifting because there is China and Thailand. But I am confident of a good performance,” she added.

Reactions: ‘You have made us all proud Indians’

The 23-year-old’s previous best was a total lift of 194kg (snatch 85kg and 109kg in clean and jerk) achieved in the World Championships a few months ago.

“This continues to heal the wounds of my Olympic heartbreak. I had such bad luck there,” said the Manipuri, referring to her failure to manage even a single clean lift at the Rio Games in 2016.

CWG 2018 Day 1 Live

Her nearest but still a very distant rival going into today’s competition, Amanda Braddock of Canada, failed to complete a single lift in the clean and jerk after managing a best of 76kg in snatch.

The silver in the event went to Mauritian Marie Ranaivosova (76kg+94kg), while the bronze was taken by Sri Lanka’s Dinusha Gomes (70kg+85kg). Earlier, P Gururaja claimed a silver medal in the men’s 56kg event to open India’s medal account in the quadrennial extravaganza.

with PTI inputs

