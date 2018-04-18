Manu Bhaker thrashes reports of being subjected to insult at felicitation ceremony

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal felicitates Commonwealth gold medal winner shooter Manu Bhaker in Jhajjar on Monday. (Source: PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal felicitates Commonwealth gold medal winner shooter Manu Bhaker in Jhajjar on Monday. (Source: PTI)

Shooter Manu Bhaker, who won a gold medal at the 10m Air Pistol event during 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia, clarified a day after a photo of her sitting on the floor during a feliciation ceremony in Haryana went viral that she did so out of respect for the elders.

The 16-year old was invited to a felicitation ceremony in Charkhi Dadri after Sports Minister Anil Vij announced a prize money of Rs 1.5 crores to all athletes who won a gold medal. During the felicitation ceremony, Bhaker was spotted sitting on the floor after the arrival of a few VVIPs.

A day after the incident, the shooter came out to clarify that she sat on the floor out of respect for the elders. Bhaker was quoted by TOI as saying, “I have not been insulted. My village elders came and I stood up. What does a normal person do when they meet their elders? Do they keep sitting? If I sat in front of them on the ground, I did nothing wrong.”

Angry at the media for wrong portrayal of events, Bhaker further said, “Why do journalists go to any extent to create a sensational news? This I believe they do when they can’t get a story. Such type of wrong propaganda should be stopped.”

Manu’s father Ramkishan Bhaker also expressed anger at the media and said, “Such reporting should be banned. We give respect to our elders and this is what my daughter has done too. She was not insulted. Don’t add misery to what she has got for this country. Learn to respect your elders like Manu does. Salute her and don’t point fingers at her or the people who felicitated her.”

