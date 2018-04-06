CWG 2018 Live, India vs Scotland Badminton Live Streaming: India lead 2-0 in mixed-team event

Indian badminton players brought cheer to the nation on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 taking place in Gold Coast on Thursday when they blanked both Sri Lanka and Pakistan with identical 5-0 margin in lop-sided preliminary clashes. Spearheaded by Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth in singles, India expectedly dominated the tie as they dumped their Sri Lankan opponents 5-0. On Day 2 of the Gold Coast Games, India take on Scotland. The Badminton event on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of India vs Scotland on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.
India vs Scotland Live:
The Indian women's doubles team look in a comfortable position as they go into the mid-game break at 11-4, a lead of 7 points.
India take 8-3 lead in women's doubles being played by Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa against Kirsty Gilmour-Eleanor O'Donell
Srikanth was on fire in this game. Brilliant from the Indian shuttler, who destroyed the Scottish player 21-2 in just 10 minutes. Not giving him even the slightest chance, Srikanth came to this game with a determined mind.
Srikanth is making Merrilees pay for a tough time in the first game. This is insane! Srikanth takes 17-0 lead.
Wow! What a powerful play by Srikanth, who goes into the mid-game break 11-0. What did Gopichand say to him before the second game?
Srikanth wins the first game 21-18 against Kieran Merrilees at the Carrara Sports Arena. Srikanth trailed from the beginning but took a point's lead at mid-game break. After that he worked on his lead but a determined Merrilees tried to make a comeback. Srikanth, however, had the last laugh.
A neck-to-neck encounter is underway at the Carrara Arena Sports. Both the shuttlers are not ready to give up, have eyes set on winning the game
Good comeback by Srikanth, who makes it 14-12 after mid-game break. The Indian shuttler has figured out the trick.
Srikanth goes into the mid-game break with the lead of a point in what is turning out to be a thrilling fixture.
Srikanth gets in the groove as he works hard to make the game equal. The game is now level at 4-4 after a rather slow start from India.
Not a very confident start from Srikanth as he trails 4-1 at the start of his match against Merrilees. Even on Day 1, Srikanth struggled against Pakistan's Murad Ali.
Kidambi Srikanth takes the court next against Kieran Merrilees in men's singles of mixed-team event
Saina Nehwal WINS 21-14, 21-12 against Scotland's Julie Macpherson to give India 1-0 lead. Saina made it look super easy as the game was mostly a one-sided affair.
Saina is destroying her opponent Julie as she takes 16-7 lead. Saina's experience is helping her close to winning the game really quick.
Saina takes 11-5 lead at mid-game break in the second game as she comes close to giving India 1-0 lead against Scotland.
Yes, Saina has it all under control. She is the better player of the two in what is turning to be a one-sided game. Julie, on the other hand, looks helpless as she is missing one shot, as well as point, after the other.
What a smash! Saina develops on her lead, makes it 8-3 as the audience scream her name to motivate the Indian shuttler.
Saina starts with a lead of 2-1 even though she lost the first point to Julie. Saina looks composed and relaxed. She has got it under control.
What a beautiful game by Saina. And with that she wins the first game 21-14. Brilliant play by the Indian shuttler.
Saina overtakes her opponent after the mid-game break, working hard to extend the lead. She makes it 18-14 and looks on her way to winning this game.
Saina Nehwal goes into the mid-game interval with a point lead in the thrilling encounter underway at Carrara Sports Arena
Julie poses a threat to Saina's clean record so far. The match is going level so far at 6-6 and it looks like a thrilling encounter. This also looks like the toughest challenge Saina has faced so far.
First up is Saina Nehwal against Scotland's Julie Macpherson in women's singles match. India has maintained a clean record in the event so far and will hope to keep it that way.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's badminton mixed-event against Scotland on Day 2 of the CWG 2018.