CWG 2018 Live, India vs Scotland Badminton Live Streaming: India lead 2-0 in mixed-team event

India vs Scotland Live: India eye another whitewash as they face Scotland in their third match of Group A in the Commonwealth Games 2018.

india vs scotland live India vs Scotland Live: Saina Nehwal faces Julie Macpherson in the first match. (Source: AP)

Indian badminton players brought cheer to the nation on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 taking place in Gold Coast on Thursday when they blanked both Sri Lanka and Pakistan with identical 5-0 margin in lop-sided preliminary clashes. Spearheaded by Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth in singles, India expectedly dominated the tie as they dumped their Sri Lankan opponents 5-0. On Day 2 of the Gold Coast Games, India take on Scotland. The Badminton event on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of India vs Scotland on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

India vs Scotland Live:

  1. 11:04AM
    06 Apr, 18
    India lead at mid-game break

    The Indian women's doubles team look in a comfortable position as they go into the mid-game break at 11-4, a lead of 7 points.

  2. 11:03AM
    06 Apr, 18
    India leading women's doubles

    India take 8-3 lead in women's doubles being played by Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa against Kirsty Gilmour-Eleanor O'Donell

  3. 10:50AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Srikanth wins 21-18, 21-2

    Srikanth was on fire in this game. Brilliant from the Indian shuttler, who destroyed the Scottish player 21-2 in just 10 minutes. Not giving him even the slightest chance, Srikanth came to this game with a determined mind.

  4. 10:48AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Srianth is in kill mode

    Srikanth is making Merrilees pay for a tough time in the first game. This is insane! Srikanth takes 17-0 lead. 

  5. 10:46AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Mid-game break

    Wow! What a powerful play by Srikanth, who goes into the mid-game break 11-0. What did Gopichand say to him before the second game?

  6. 10:42AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Srikanth wins 21-18

    Srikanth wins the first game 21-18 against Kieran Merrilees at the Carrara Sports Arena. Srikanth trailed from the beginning but took a point's lead at mid-game break. After that he worked on his lead but a determined Merrilees tried to make a comeback. Srikanth, however, had the last laugh. 

  7. 10:37AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Thrilling encounter

    A neck-to-neck encounter is underway at the Carrara Arena Sports. Both the shuttlers are not ready to give up, have eyes set on winning the game

  8. 10:31AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Srikanth comeback

    Good comeback by Srikanth, who makes it 14-12 after mid-game break. The Indian shuttler has figured out the trick.

  9. 10:29AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Mid-game break

    Srikanth goes into the mid-game break with the lead of a point in what is turning out to be a thrilling fixture.

  10. 10:26AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Srikanth makes the game level

    Srikanth gets in the groove as he works hard to make the game equal. The game is now level at 4-4 after a rather slow start from India.

  11. 10:21AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Srikanth trails at the start of the game

    Not a very confident start from Srikanth as he trails 4-1 at the start of his match against Merrilees. Even on Day 1, Srikanth struggled against Pakistan's Murad Ali.

  12. 10:18AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Next up is Srikanth

    Kidambi Srikanth takes the court next against Kieran Merrilees in men's singles of mixed-team event

  13. 10:11AM
    06 Apr, 18
    SAINA WINS 21-14, 21-12

    Saina Nehwal WINS 21-14, 21-12 against Scotland's Julie Macpherson to give India 1-0 lead. Saina made it look super easy as the game was mostly a one-sided affair. 

  14. 10:05AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Saina 16-7 Julie

    Saina is destroying her opponent Julie as she takes 16-7 lead. Saina's experience is helping her close to winning the game really quick.

  15. 10:02AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Saina wih six point lead at mid-game break

    Saina takes 11-5 lead at mid-game break in the second game as she comes close to giving India 1-0 lead against Scotland.

  16. 9:59AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Saina, you beauty

    Yes, Saina has it all under control. She is the better player of the two in what is turning to be a one-sided game. Julie, on the other hand, looks helpless as she is missing one shot, as well as point, after the other.

  17. 9:56AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Brilliant smash

    What a smash! Saina develops on her lead, makes it 8-3 as the audience scream her name to motivate the Indian shuttler.

  18. 9:53AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Saina takes 2-1 lead

    Saina starts with a lead of 2-1 even though she lost the first point to Julie. Saina looks composed and relaxed. She has got it under control.

  19. 9:49AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Saina wins first game 21-14

    What a beautiful game by Saina. And with that she wins the first game 21-14. Brilliant play by the Indian shuttler.

  20. 9:47AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Saina takes lead

    Saina overtakes her opponent after the mid-game break, working hard to extend the lead. She makes it 18-14 and looks on her way to winning this game.

  21. 9:45AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Mid-game break

    Saina Nehwal goes into the mid-game interval with a point lead in the thrilling encounter underway at Carrara Sports Arena

  22. 9:41AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Game level

    Julie poses a threat to Saina's clean record so far. The match is going level so far at 6-6 and it looks like a thrilling encounter. This also looks like the toughest challenge Saina has faced so far.

  23. 9:36AM
    06 Apr, 18
    Saina vs Julie:

    First up is Saina Nehwal against Scotland's Julie Macpherson in women's singles match. India has maintained a clean record in the event so far and will hope to keep it that way.

  24. 9:35AM
    06 Apr, 18
    India vs Scotland Live

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's badminton mixed-event against Scotland on Day 2 of the CWG 2018.

