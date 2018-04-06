CWG 2018 Live, India vs Scotland Badminton Live Streaming: India lead 2-0 in mixed-team event

India vs Scotland Live: Saina Nehwal faces Julie Macpherson in the first match. (Source: AP) India vs Scotland Live: Saina Nehwal faces Julie Macpherson in the first match. (Source: AP)

Indian badminton players brought cheer to the nation on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 taking place in Gold Coast on Thursday when they blanked both Sri Lanka and Pakistan with identical 5-0 margin in lop-sided preliminary clashes. Spearheaded by Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth in singles, India expectedly dominated the tie as they dumped their Sri Lankan opponents 5-0. On Day 2 of the Gold Coast Games, India take on Scotland. The Badminton event on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of India vs Scotland on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 2 Live Streaming

India vs Scotland Live:

