Kidambi Srikanth Profile, Stats, Record: Kidambi Srikanth hopes to turn a corner in Gold Coast

Name: Kidambi Srikanth

Event: Badminton (Men’s singles)

Commonwealth Games experience: Quarterfinalist at 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Best performance: Gold medal at 2016 South Asian Games

One of the finest badminton players in the country, Kidambi Srikanth will be in action in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. Srikanth marked his authority after bagging China Open Super Series 2014 Men’s title. He was the first Indian to achieve the feat. The Indian badminton player trains at Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad. One of the finest moments of Srikanth’s career came recently when he conferred with the Padma Shri award.

Srikanth who was born in Guntur in 1993 had some early successful campaigns in his career when he won silver in mixed doubles and bronze in double at the 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games. Later, in 2013, he won the Men’s singles title in Thailand Open Grand Prix Gold event.

In 2014, he was a part of the Indian contingent that made a place in the semi-finals of the Mixed-team event in Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

2015 brought some more success to Kidambi Srikanth at higher level. He became the first Indian male to win gold at the 2015 Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold and then won India Open Super Series title.

Srikanth then won Syed Modi International Badminton Championships Grand Prix Gold title in 2016 and followed it by two gold medals at the South Asian Games. In 2017, Kidambi Srikanth made a statement. Kidambi won the Indonesia Super Series and then won the Australian Super Series. At the next Super Series, in Denmark, he won the title and then won the French Super Series to win four Super Series titles in one single year.

