Commonwealth Games 2018: ‘Jingeri’ or ‘G-days’ for CWG days? Choice of greeting sparks a debate

The uptightness over the language, the locals fear, will kill the character of the Games. (Source: Reuters) The uptightness over the language, the locals fear, will kill the character of the Games. (Source: Reuters)

The Beer’s flowing. The G’days, though, are not. The Gold Coast has a great air of casualness to it. The usual host-city concerns haven’t overshadowed the city’s first attempt at hosting a sporting carnival. The venues are understated in their beauty, budget hasn’t overshot and the transport system has not collapsed, as was widely feared.

The city, however, has its unique ‘problems.’ The locals are incensed that the speed limit on the M1 – the Pacific Motorway that connects Brisbane and the Gold Coast – is reduced from 110kmph to 100kmph. Or that they can’t drive on the Games Lane, a gripe that even Delhi had in 2010. “We’ve been made to crawl,” moans an Uber driver.

And then there’s the biggest question puzzling the ‘Goldies’: should they greet the athletes and officials with a ‘G’day’ – the traditional Aussie slang – or use the Aboriginal greeting, Jingeri, instead? The choice of words, in fact, has been a subject of a raging debate here.

The 15,000-odd volunteers, in their fluorescent-green and blue uniforms, have been advised to use gender-neutral language when addressing spectators and athletes. So instead of phrases like ‘ladies and gentleman, boys and girls’, it’s just ‘folks’. The handbook, which was distributed to the volunteers last month, tells them to refrain from calling para-athletes ‘superhuman’. ‘Able-bodied’, it is suggested, should be avoided altogether.

At Surfers Paradise, the Gold Coast’s hub, a volunteer goes through some of the instructions. “Some community members oppose the use of ‘able-bodied’ because it implies that people with accessibility requirements lack ‘able bodies’ or the ability to use their bodies well,” the guidebook reads. “…it can be embarrassing for them to be referred to as ‘extraordinary’ or ‘superhuman’… Para-athletes don’t consider themselves more unique or over achieving than any other athlete.”

“It isn’t compulsory, just a broad guideline that’ll be helpful in talking to athletes from different countries,” the volunteer says. There’s one strict rule, though: No selfies with athletes.

Queensland’s politicians and media have mocked the guidelines. The state’s opposition leader Deb Frecklington called it ‘political correctness gone insane.’ “As long as people are being respectful, let Queenslanders be Queenslanders,” Frecklington has been quoted as saying by the local media.

The uptightness over the language, the locals fear, will kill the character of the Games. But they’re making up for it in other ways. At Broadbeach, one of the city’s several surfing spots, seasoned surfers tame the waves with elegant lightness and nonchalance. Despite an impending strike at the local brewery, the beer taps at the stylish bars on the beachfront haven’t dried up yet. And the transport system is holding up. The trams snake around many of the Gold Coast’s narrow, winding streets, giving an old-world touch to this extravagant holiday destination. But they’re running only half-full.

Quite a few locals left the city fearing traffic snarls and congestion due to over-crowding. The organisers were expecting Sydneysiders and Melburnians to flock in. Ironically, they have stayed away so far for the same reasons the locals have fled.

The official figures provided by the organizing committee say 28 per cent of the hotel rooms are still unoccupied. As a consequence, 140,000 tickets are still unsold. Empty seats at competitions remain the Gold Coast’s only worry.

The organisers , though, are not fretting over it just yet. For they know, once the competitions get underway on Thursday, the Goldies will turn up at the stadiums in their unmistakable casual manner – wearing t-shirt, shorts and Havaianas, greeting ‘G’day’ and sipping beer.

