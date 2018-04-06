CWG 2018: India women’s hockey team back to winning ways, beat Malaysia 4-1

Indian Women Hockey team beat Malaysia 4-1. Indian Women Hockey team beat Malaysia 4-1.

After a disappointing start to the Commonwealth Games campaign, the Indian women hockey team got back on track as they defeated Malaysia 4-1 in a pool A clash in Gold Coast on Friday.

Defender Gurjit Kuar’s brace helped the team get to winning ways as she converted two penalty corners successfully in the 6th and the 39th minutes. Her goals were followed by those of captain Rani Rampal (56th minute) and Lalremsiami (59th minute).

Malaysia’s lone goal came from a penalty corner chance in the 38th minute through Nuraini Rashid.

“It’s quite a good result, in the second half we did much better. Malaysia played well in the first and second quarters and didn’t give us much space,” India captain Rani Rampal said after the much-needed win. “Yesterday (Thursday 5 April) was quite a bad day, but in sport sometimes you lose and we now have to bounce back. Today our defensive structure was good and we played a controlled game,” Rani stated.

FT. The Indian Eves put on a dominating show in their second match of the @GC2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia on 6th April, as an imposing performance showed off their ability to take full control of a game.#IndiaKaGame #HallaHockeyKa #INDvMAS #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/kHzw8gnTEl — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 6 April 2018

Malaysia captain Siti Ruhani felt that her side’s performance has improved. “This game was a close competitive match except for the last quarter. We gave them too many chances to score,” she said. “The previous result against India was a 2-0 loss (2017 Asian Cup), but this performance showed we have improved,” she added.

India’s hockey campaign was off to a disappointing start at the Commonwealth Games after the country’s women’s team was upstaged 2-3 by a lower-ranked Wales in a Group A clash. India will now play England on April 8.

