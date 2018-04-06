India vs Pakistan, CWG 2018 Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan hockey match, Time in IST, TV channel

India vs Pakistan, CWG 2018 Live streaming: India beat Pakistan in the CWG Delhi 2010 which was the last time the two countries faced each other at the Games. India vs Pakistan, CWG 2018 Live streaming: India beat Pakistan in the CWG Delhi 2010 which was the last time the two countries faced each other at the Games.

Indian men’s hockey team begin their campaign on Saturday with their first match in Pool B being against arch-rivals Pakistan. This will be Pakistan’s second match of the tournament, having already played 1-1 draw against lowly Wales in their own opening fixture. Roelant Oltmans, who was sacked as India’s coach in September 2017, will now be in the Pakistani dugout, having become head coach of the team earlier in 2018. India and Pakistan have faced each other twice before in the Commonwealth Games. Their last fixture at the Commonwealth Games was in the 2010 edition in New Delhi before which they played at Melbourne 2006. India had won in Delhi while Pakistan beat India in 2006.

When is India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match at CWG 2018?

India face Pakistan in their opening match of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 7, 2018.

Where is India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match being played?

The 2018 Commonwealth Games is being played in Gold Coast, Australia. The match will be played at Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

What time does India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match start?

India vs Pakistan will be played at 2:30 PM local time which translates to 10 AM in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match?

Sony are the primary broadcasters for the Commonwealth Games. India vs Pakistan hockey match will be aired on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How do I follow India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match live online?

The India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match can be streamed live on Sony LIV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd