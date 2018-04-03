Commonwealth Games 2018: India flag hoisted at Gold Coast

Indian contingent with officials during the country’s flag-hoisting ceremony. (Source: PTI) Indian contingent with officials during the country’s flag-hoisting ceremony. (Source: PTI)

The enthusiastic Indian contingent took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony on Monday in Gold Coast despite the syringe controversy that cast a shadow on their Commonwealth Games 2018 build-up.

The Indian athletes were seen having a light moment at the flag-hoisting ceremony while five-time world champion MC Mary Kom was even seen shaking a leg with the locals. Others posed for photographs with two days left for the CWG to begin in Gold Coast. PV Sindhu is set to be India’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony.

The Sports Ministry has selected a total number of 221 athletes to represent India in the tournament from April 4-15. In individual disciplines, Athletics and Shooting has the maximum representation.

The Indians, arriving in batches, have been subjected to mass dope tests by organisers after syringes were found in the rooms of Indian athletes.

The 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games is ready to official kick off from Thursday, April 5, 2018 with the opening ceremony set to take place on Wednesday. For the first time in history of CWG, there will be equal number of sporting events for men and women in terms of participation.

