CWG 2018 Day 8 Schedule: Babita Kumari, Seema Punia go for gold, Women’s hockey team eye final spot on Day 8

Babita Kumari will be competing in wrestling. (Source: File) Babita Kumari will be competing in wrestling. (Source: File)

Indian shooters shone on Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2018 after Shreyasi Singh bagged the gold in women’s double trap event while Ankur Mittal, Om Mitharval also added to India’s medal-tally by claiming a bronze each. In boxing, Mary Kom defeated a defensive Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwak of Sri Lanka 5-0 to storm into the finals of 48-kg category. Elsewhere, in badminton Saina Nehwal beat Elsie de Villiers of South Africa. With a tally of 24 medals, India is third on the table. On day 8, medals hopes will hinge on Babita Kumari who will be grappling for a medal. PV Sindhu will also be competing in badminton singles. Athlete Purnima Hembram will also hope to bag a medal while Seema Punia will also be competing in the finals of

India Day 8 schedule:

India vs Malaysia

Event-Lawn Bowls: Women’s Pairs Quarter Final

Time- 4:30 AM IST

Athlete- Sutirtha Mukherjee, Pooja Sahasrabudhe

Event- Table Tennis (Women’s Doubles Round of 16)

Time- 5 AM IST

Athlete- Manika Batra Mouma Das

Event- Table Tennis (Women’s Doubles Round of 16)

Time- 5 AM IST

Athlete: Purnima Hembram

Event: Athletics (Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles – Heat 1)

Time: 5:35 AM IST

Athlete: A. V. Rakesh Babu

Event: Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round – Group A

Time: 6 AM IST

Athlete: Arpinder Singh

Event: Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round – Group B

Time: 6 AM IST

Athlete: Babita Kumari

Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 53kg Nordic System)

Time: 6 AM IST

Athlete: Maitreyee Sarkar

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group1)

Time: 6:10 AM IST

Athlete: Vaishnavi Sutar

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 2)

Time: 6:10 AM IST

Athlete: Purnima Hembram

Event: Athletics (Women’s Heptathlon High Jump)

Time: 6:30 AM IST

Athlete: Rahul Aware

Event: Wrestling (Men’s Freestyle 57 kg 1/8 Final)

Time: 6:30 AM IST

Athlete: Satwik Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnapaa

Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles Round of 16)

Time: 6:31 AM IST

Athlete: Sushil Kumar

Event: Wrestling (Men’s Freestyle 74 kg 1/8 Final)

Time: 6:31 AM IST

Athlete: Babita Kumari

Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Nordic)

Time: 6:31 AM IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta, Mouma Das

Event: Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Time: 6:45 AM IST

Athlete: Kiran

Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 76 kg 1/4 Final)

Time: 6:45 AM IST

Athlete: Pranaav Chopra/N.Sikki Reddy

Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles Round of 16)

Time: 7:10 AM IST

Athlete: Vikram Malhotra-Ramit Tandon

Event: Squash (Men’s Doubles Pool F)

Time: IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles Round of 16)

Time: 7:20 AM IST

Athlete: Sanil Shankar Shetty-Madhurika Patkar

Event: Table Tennis ( Mixed Doubles Round of 16)

Time: 7:20 AM IST

Athlete: Babita Kumari

Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Nordic)

Time: 7:20 AM IST

Athlete: Ruthvika Gadde

Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Round of 16)

Time: 7:20 AM IST

Athlete: Manika Batra

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Round of 16)

Time: 7:55 AM IST

Athlete: Madhurika Patkar

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Round of 16)

Time: 7:55 AM IST

Athlete: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghoshal

Event: Squash (Mixed Doubles Round of 16)

Time: 8 AM IST

Athlete: Joshna Chinappa/Harinder Pal Sandhu

Event: Squash (Mixed Doubles Round of 16)

Time: 8 AM IST

Athlete: HS Prannoy

Event: (Badminton) Men’s Singles Round of 16

Time: 8 AM IST

Athlete: Mouma Das

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Round of 16)

Time: 8:40 AM IST

Athlete: Kidambi Srikanth

Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Round of 16)

Time: 8:40 IST

Athlete: PV Sindhu

Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Round of 16)

Time: 9:10 AM IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Round of 16)

Time: 9:25 AM IST

Athlete: Harmeet Desai

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Round of 16)

Time: 9:25 AM IST

Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant

Event: Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle Prone Finals)

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Athlete: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Round of 16)

Time: 12 PM IST

Athlete: Babita Kumari

Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Nordic System)

Time: 12 AM IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Event: Table Tennis(Men’s Doubles Round of 16)

Time: 13:25 PM IST

Athlete: Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shankar Shetty

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles Round of 16)

Time: 14:05 PM IST

Athlete: Purnima Hembram

Event: Athletics (Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put)

Time: 14:50 PM IST

Athlete: Saina Nehwal

Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Round of 16)

Time: 14:50 PM IST

Athlete: Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetyy

Event: Badminton (Men’s Doubles Round of 16)

Time: 14:50 PM IST

Athlete: Nayana James, Nellickal V Neena

Event: Athletics (Women’s Long Jump Final)

Time: 15:25 PM IST

Athlete: Seema Punia, Navjeet Dhillon

Event: Athletics (Women’s Discus Throw Final)

Time: 16:10 PM IST

Athlete: N Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnapaa

Event: Badminton (Women’s Doubles Round of 16)

Time: 16:10 PM IST

Athlete: Purnima Hembram

Event: Athletics ( Women’s Heptathlon 200m – 1 )

Time: 16: 27 PM IST

Athlete: India vs Australia

Event: Hockey Women’s Semifinal

Time: 16: 45 PM IST

