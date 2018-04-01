Gagan Narang Profile, Stats, Records: Gagan Narang looks to extend CWG dominance

Commonwealth 2018: Gagan Narang has won 10 medals in three CWG editions. Commonwealth 2018: Gagan Narang has won 10 medals in three CWG editions.

Name: Gagan Narang

Event: Shooting (50-metre rifle prone)

Commonwealth Games Experience: Four gold medals each in 2006 and 2010; one silver and one bronze in 2014

Best performance: Bronze at London Olympics 2012

The first Indian shooter who registered a place in the London Olympics, Gagan Narang will once again take the centre stage in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. Narang ended the London Olympics campaign with a bronze medal in Men’s 10 m Air Rifle Event. The Indian shooter won gold medal in 2003 Afro Asian games in Men’s 10m air rifle competition and emerged out to be air rifle gold medallist in 2006 World Cup. Gagan Narang was born to Bhimsen Narang and Amarjit in 1983 in Chennai. Gagan’s father is a retired chief from Air India.

Narang was conferred with the Padma Shree Award in 2011 and was earlier selected for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2010.

A sportsman can’t get away from controversies in his career and Gagan Narang is no different. He expressed displeasure after being ignored Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award thrice and even went on to threaten to skip the 2010 Commonwealth Games at home. He later did participate in the competition.

