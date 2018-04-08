CWG 2018 Day 5 Schedule: India aim for gold in badminton mixed-team event, Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik in action

India added six medals on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 to take the medal-tally to 12 – seven gold, two silver and three bronze. Manika Batra inspired India to a historic gold medal in table tennis in women’s team event, beating Singapore 3-1 in the final. Punam Yadav added India’s fifth on Sunday by clinching gold in the 69kg category. Meanwhile, India’s shooting contingent opened on a strong note with medals coming from Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu and Ravi Kumar. On Monday, the fifth day of CWG, there will be more medals in contention as India participate in the final of badminton mixed-team event while Tejinder Singh, Loganathan Suriya participate in the final rounds of Men’s Shot Put and Women’s 10,000m Final respectively.
Athlete: Sheeraz Sheikh, Smith Singh
Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet Qualification Day 2)
Time: 4.30 AM IST
India vs Wales
Event: Lawn Bowls(Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 1)
Time: 4.31 AM IST
India vs Singapore
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Team Semifinal 1)
Time: 5.00 AM IST
Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar
Event: Athletics (Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round – Group A)
Time: 5.50 AM IST
Athlete: Poovamma Raju Machettira
Event: Athletics (Women’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 1)
Time: 6.00 AM IST
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 200m Backstroke Heat 2)
Time: 6.05 AM IST
Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Athletics (Women’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 5)
Time: 6.28 AM IST
Athlete: Apurvi Chandela, Mehuli Ghosh
Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification)
Time: 6.30 AM IST
Athlete: Virdhamal Khade
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Freestyle Heat 6)
Time: 6.43 AM IST
Athlete: Krishna Xalxo
Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Singles Section A – Round 1)
Time: 7.45 AM IST
Athlete: Gaurav Solanki
Event: Boxing (Men’s 52kg Round of 16)
Time: 8.02 AM IST
Athlete: Manish Kaushik
Event: Boxing (Men’s 60kg Round of 16)
Time: 8.47 AM IST
India vs South Africa
Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Four Sections B – Round 1)
Time: 12.31 PM AM IST
India vs Fiji
Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Triples Section A – Round 1)
Time: 12.31 PM IST
India vs Malaysia
Event: Badminton (Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match)
Time: 13.01 PM IST
India vs Papua New Guinea
Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Triples Section A – Round 2)
Time: 15.30 PM IST
Athlete: Krishna Xalxo
Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Singles Section A – Round 2)
Time: 15.30 PM IST
Athlete: Muhammed Anas Yahiya
Event: Athletics (Men’s 40m Semifinal 3)
Time: 15.42 PM IST
Athlete: Tejinder Singh
Event: Athletics (Men’s Shot Put Final)
Time: 15.55 PM IST
Athlete: Loganathan Suriya
Event: Athletics (Women’s 10,000m Final)
Time: 1605 IST
