CWG 2018 Day 5 Schedule: India aim for gold in badminton mixed-team event, Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik in action

India will eye gold as they participate in the final of badminton mixed-team event. (Source: PTI)

India added six medals on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 to take the medal-tally to 12 – seven gold, two silver and three bronze. Manika Batra inspired India to a historic gold medal in table tennis in women’s team event, beating Singapore 3-1 in the final. Punam Yadav added India’s fifth on Sunday by clinching gold in the 69kg category. Meanwhile, India’s shooting contingent opened on a strong note with medals coming from Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu and Ravi Kumar. On Monday, the fifth day of CWG, there will be more medals in contention as India participate in the final of badminton mixed-team event while Tejinder Singh, Loganathan Suriya participate in the final rounds of Men’s Shot Put and Women’s 10,000m Final respectively.

Athlete: Sheeraz Sheikh, Smith Singh

Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet Qualification Day 2)

Time: 4.30 AM IST

India vs Wales

Event: Lawn Bowls(Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 1)

Time: 4.31 AM IST

India vs Singapore

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Team Semifinal 1)

Time: 5.00 AM IST

Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar

Event: Athletics (Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round – Group A)

Time: 5.50 AM IST

Athlete: Poovamma Raju Machettira

Event: Athletics (Women’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 1)

Time: 6.00 AM IST

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 200m Backstroke Heat 2)

Time: 6.05 AM IST

Athlete: Hima Das

Event: Athletics (Women’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 5)

Time: 6.28 AM IST

Athlete: Apurvi Chandela, Mehuli Ghosh

Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification)

Time: 6.30 AM IST

Athlete: Virdhamal Khade

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Freestyle Heat 6)

Time: 6.43 AM IST

Athlete: Krishna Xalxo

Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Singles Section A – Round 1)

Time: 7.45 AM IST

Athlete: Gaurav Solanki

Event: Boxing (Men’s 52kg Round of 16)

Time: 8.02 AM IST

Athlete: Manish Kaushik

Event: Boxing (Men’s 60kg Round of 16)

Time: 8.47 AM IST

India vs South Africa

Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Four Sections B – Round 1)

Time: 12.31 PM AM IST

India vs Fiji

Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Triples Section A – Round 1)

Time: 12.31 PM IST

India vs Malaysia

Event: Badminton (Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match)

Time: 13.01 PM IST

India vs Papua New Guinea

Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Triples Section A – Round 2)

Time: 15.30 PM IST

Athlete: Krishna Xalxo

Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Singles Section A – Round 2)

Time: 15.30 PM IST

Athlete: Muhammed Anas Yahiya

Event: Athletics (Men’s 40m Semifinal 3)

Time: 15.42 PM IST

Athlete: Tejinder Singh

Event: Athletics (Men’s Shot Put Final)

Time: 15.55 PM IST

Athlete: Loganathan Suriya

Event: Athletics (Women’s 10,000m Final)

Time: 1605 IST

