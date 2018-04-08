CWG 2018 Day 4 highlights: Medals continue to pour as India get first Table Tennis Gold

Gold medalist Team India celebrates on the podium. (Source: Reuters) Gold medalist Team India celebrates on the podium. (Source: Reuters)

It was a brilliant day for India at Gold Coast as the country’s medal-tally increased to double from the previous day. Indian women athletes including table tennis team, weightlifter Punam Yadav and shooter Manu Bhaker were the highlights on Sunday, adding to India’s gold tally.

Pulling off a stunning upset against defending champions Singapore, India’s women’s team paddlers scripted history by clinching their first ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das took India’s gold medal tally to 7 and avenging the women’s team semifinal defeat to Singapore in the 2014 Glasgow Games.

“Even in my wildest dream I had not thought that I will beat an Olympic medallist and world number four,” said Batra, who inspired India to a historic gold medal. “I knew that she was having problems with my pimpled rubber and I realise that but I did not use it as my strength all the time. I kept changing my game. I did not want to kept her settle so I changed my rubber after the second game.”

“It was my first time playing against Feng, the moment I knew I won against the world number four, I felt on top of the world, she added.

Gold medallist Manu Bhaker of India and silver medallist Heena Sidhu of India pose with their medals.

Like the table tennis team, 16-year old Manu Baker created a qualification record on her CWG debut and ended with the top position in the 10m air pistol event. “Shooting is an uncomplicated sport, take aim and shoot. That’s why it’s important not to think too much. If you think too much, then it becomes complex,” she said.

Her teammate Heena Sidhu finished in the same event to finish second with the silver medal. Ravi Kumar also earned a bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle event to add to India’s medal collection.

Starting the day on a cheerful note was Punam Yadav, who pulled off a personal best of 222kg (110kg+122kg) in the 69kg category to better her 2014 bronze and win the gold medal. Vikas lifted a total of 351kg (159kg+192kg) in the 94kg category to settle for a bronze.

Punam Yadav of India competes.

In other noteworth performances, MC Mary Kom advanced to the medal rounds in probably her last CWG appearance. Saina Nehwal led the Indian badminton team to win their semifinal match against Singapore 3-1 while India managed to pull off a win in hockey performances (both men and women).

In track and field events, shot-putter Tejinder Singh made the finals, while Mohammed Anas Yahiya topped his 400m heat to book a slot in the semifinals.

