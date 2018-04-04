Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 1: When and where to watch Mirabai Chanu event, live streaming, TV channel, time in IST

Mirabai Chanu will participate on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018. (Source: PTI) Mirabai Chanu will participate on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018. (Source: PTI)

World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in focus for her high medal-winning chances. Competing in the 48kg category, Chanu, who claimed a silver at the 2014 CWG, is being considered a sure shot medal prospect for India as her personal best of 194kg stands over 10kg more than her nearest rival in the competition. Chanu had become only the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to emerge a world champion in November 2017 when she created a new world record of 194kg – 85kg snatch and 109kg clean-and-jerk – to lift gold at the World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim, USA.

When is Mirabai Chanu event on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018?

Mirabai Chanu event on Day 1 on of Commonwealth Games 2018 is on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Where is Mirabai Chanu event on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018?

Mirabai Chanu event on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 is at Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast city of Queensland in Australia.

What time does Mirabai Chanu event on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 start?

Mirabai Chanu event on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 begins at 9.45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mirabai Chanu event on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018?

Mirabai Chanu event on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of Mirabai Chanu event on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018?

The live streaming of Mirabai Chanu event on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

