Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 1: When and where to watch Indian badminton mixed team vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan, live streaming, TV channel, time in IST

Since PV Sindhu suffered an ankle strain just a week ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2018, Saina Nehwal will take the court on Thursday against Sri Lanka’s Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage at the Carrara Sports Arena in the women’s singles. The clash against lightweight Sri Lanka will begin with Pranaav Chopra and Ruthvika Gadde taking on Sachin Dias and Thilini Pramodika Hendahewa in the mixed doubles. In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth, who won four titles last season, will then take on London Olympian Niluka Karunaratne but he is unlikely to be stretched by his rival, whom the Indian had beaten in the Glasgow edition as well. Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will then face Buwaneka Goonethilleka and Dinuka Karunaratna in men’s doubles, while Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will lock horns with Thilini Pramodika Hendahewa and Kavidi Sirimannage in women’s doubles.

When is Indian mixed team Group playstage badminton match on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018?

Indian mixed team Group play stage badminton match on Day 1 on of Commonwealth Games 2018 is on Thursday, April 5, 2018. In the morning, India will play Sri Lanka and then Pakistan in the evening.

Where is Indian mixed team Group playstage badminton match on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018?

Indian mixed team Group play stage badminton match on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 is at Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast city of Queensland in Australia.

What time does Indian mixed team Group playstage badminton match on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 start?

Indian mixed team Group play stage badminton match on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 is at two times:

India vs Sri Lanka: 4.30 AM IST

India vs Pakistan: 2.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Indian mixed team Group playstage badminton match on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018?

Indian mixed team Group play stage badminton match on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of Indian mixed team Group playstage badminton match on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018?

The live streaming of Indian mixed team Group play stage badminton match on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

