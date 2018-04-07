CWG 2018: Yogeshwar Singh finishes 14th in Gymnastics All-Around final

Yogeshwar Singh performed on the rings in Gymnastics All-Around Final. (Reuters) Yogeshwar Singh performed on the rings in Gymnastics All-Around Final. (Reuters)

Competing in his debut Commonwealth Games, the 20-year Indian gymnast Yogeshwar Singh slumped in the Individual All-Around Event final as he finished 14th in rankings on Saturday. The athlete from Haryana finished with a total score of 75.6 to stand 5th place from the bottom among 18 competitors.

Singh got off to a good start as he was awarded 12.60 on the Rings. He later earned a scoring of 14.10 in the second Rotation on his performance at the Vault. The first two rotations took him 5th place in the rankings. But he continued to drop points in the later rotations and his rank continued to slip downwards.

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 3 Live updates

Singh received a scoring of 13.00 in Parallel bars in Rotation 3 and then received a scoring of 12.25 in horizontal bars. His performance in Floor exercise cost him the top 10 finish, as he had a floor in the middle of the exercise, and could only get a scoring of 11.40. The athlete received a scoring of 12.25 in Pommel Horse in the final rotation.

England’s Nile Wilson finished on the top spot to secure the Gold medal with a total score of 84.950 going past his own countryman James Hall who secured a silver with a total score of 83.975. Cyprus’ Marios Georgiou secured the Bronze medal for his country in Gymnastics as he finished with a total score of 83.750.

Highlights | Gymnastics All-Around Final

But Singh’s failure does not mean that India’s hopes of having a medal in Gymnastics are completely over as Rakesh Patra will compete in the men’s rings finals on Sunday at Gold Coast. The 26-year old finished in the 4th rank in World Championship in 2017 and is India’s biggest hope of a medal in the sport.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd