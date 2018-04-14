CWG 2018: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sumit Malik win gold, Sakshi Malik, Somveer win bronze

Vinesh Phogat gave a superb performance to claim gold at CWG 2018. (Source: Screenshot) Vinesh Phogat gave a superb performance to claim gold at CWG 2018. (Source: Screenshot)

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sumit Malik claimed gold medals in their respective categories to increase India’s gold medal tally on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 while Sakshi Malik and Somveer settled for bronze.

Vinesh, who earlier defeated Rupinder Kaur of Australia in the 50kg freestyle to enter final, gave a superb performance to win 13-3 against Jessica Macdonald to take home gold medal.

Sumit Malik, who claimed the gold medal in 125kg category, took the top position after a walkover by Sinivie Boltic who failed to compete due to injury. Sumit gave India their 22nd gold in the men’s freestyle 125 kg after his opponent Nigeria’s Sinivie Boltic was ruled out of the final due to an injury. He earlier defeated Pakistan’s Tayab Raza 10-4 in a dramatic bout.

That was a WWE style move @Phogat_Vinesh wowwww #GC2018Wrestling — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) 14 April 2018

Meanwhile, Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik’s golden dreams came to an end after she got defeated by Aminat Adeniyi of Nigeria 3-6 in 62kg wrestling. She, however, settled for bronze after beating Tayla Ford of New Zealand 6-5 in a stiff battle.

Somveer wins bronze 7-3 in 86kg freestyle to settle for the bronze medal after defeating Australia’s Jayden Lawrence 7-0 for a victory by fall in repechage.

