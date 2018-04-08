Presents Sunday Eye

CWG 2018: Weightlifting gold rush continues as Punam Yadav claims fifth for India

CWG 2018: Punam Yadav added a fifth to the tally with a top finish in the 69kg category of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Gold Coast | Updated: April 8, 2018 8:57:10 am
Punam Yadav at Commonwealth Games 2018 CWG 2018: Gold medallist Punam Yadav of India poses with her medal and Borobi plush doll. (REUTERS)
Indian weighlifter Punam Yadav added a fifth gold medal to the country’s medal tally at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday. Yadav, who made the jump to 69kg category this year, lifted a total of 222kg (110kg + 122kg) for the gold medal. England’s Sarah Davies had to settle for silver after failing to lift 128kg in her final clean and jerk attempt. The bronze medal was won by Fiji’s Apolonia Vaivai with an effort of 216kg (100kg+116kg).

Yadav, a bronze-medallist from the 2014 Glasgow edition, entered the Commonwealth Games after claiming a silver at last year’s Commonwealth Championships. This was her first event after making the jump from 63 kg to the 69kg category this year.

Earlier Mirabai Chanu (48kg), Sanjita Chanu (53kg), Sathish Sivalingam (77kg) and Venkat Rahul Ragala (85kg) had claimed gold medals in the ongoing edition. Indian weightlifters are likely to add more to the tally with a few more weight categories left.

With PTI inputs

