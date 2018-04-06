CWG 2018: Weightlifters continue India’s medal rush in Gold Coast on day two

Sanjita Chanu lifted a total of 192 kgs to win the gold medal in women’s 53Kg Weightlifting final. (Source: AP) Sanjita Chanu lifted a total of 192 kgs to win the gold medal in women’s 53Kg Weightlifting final. (Source: AP)

India’s weightlifters continued their fine run at the Gold Coast on day two with Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu and Deepak Lather securing the gold and bronze medal in their respective categories. Sanjita Chanu bagged the gold in Women’s 53kg category after three clean lifts. She lifted a total of 192 kgs- which included a record 84 kg in the snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk. Teenager Deepak Lather became India’s youngest weightlifting medallist after securing the bronze in Men’s 69kg category. He lifted a total of 295 kgs, even after he failed in his third clean and jerk attempt. Courtesy of their wins India has now increased its tally to four medals and sit fifth in the table behind Australia, England, Canada, and Scotland.

More good news was in store for India as the women’s hockey team bounced back from their shock defeat on Thursday to beat Malaysia 4-1 on Friday. Gurjit Kaur netted two goals for India while Rani Rampal also featured on the scoresheet.

Indian Women Hockey team beat Malaysia 4-1. Indian Women Hockey team beat Malaysia 4-1.

In badminton, India blanked Scotland 5-0 in the mixed team event. Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy all recorded comprehensive wins.

In gymnastics the Indian women began their campaign on a positive note as Pranati Nayak, Aruna Reddy dished out an impressive performance. In squash, Joshna Chinappa registered a dominating win. In Lawn Bowls Men’s pairs sectional play – section D, round 4, match 3, India defeated Samoa by a margin of 26-4.

Pranati Nayak is aiming to emulate her inspiration Dipa Karmakar at CWG 2018. (Source: SAI) Pranati Nayak is aiming to emulate her inspiration Dipa Karmakar at CWG 2018. (Source: SAI)

However, India also had to suffer disappointment in squash as Dipika Pallikal lost her match against England’s Alison Waters. India’s male squash player Vikram Malhotra too made an exit. In athletics, Manjeet Singh finished 24th in Men’s 4000m individual pursuit and thus failing to qualify for medal round.

In women’s 58kg competition, weightlifter Saraswati Rout failed to lift 78kg in all three attempts in the snatch. While Kiran Tak finished last in the Women’s backstroke final. Elsewhere, in cycling, Deborah Herold and Aleena Reji had to bow out after securing the 13th position.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd