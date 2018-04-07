Presents Latest News

CWG 2018: Virender Sehwag, HS Prannoy congratulate Sathish Kumar Sivalingam for weightlifting gold

Sathish Kumar Sivalingam became the third Indian weightlifter to strike a gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 7, 2018 8:43:34 am
Sathish Kumar Sivalingam performs at Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Sathish Kumar Sivalingam won his second consecutive CWG gold. (Reuters)
Sathish Kumar Sivalingam on Saturday struck his second consecutive gold medal in Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast as he went on to lift a total weight of 317 kg in Men’s 77 kg weightlifting event. The Tamil Nadu weightlifter was one kilo short of England’s Jack Oliver as he lifted 144 kg. But the Indian went on to cover up the gap as he lifted 173 kg in Clean-and-Jerk to surpass the English weightlifter.

With his achievement, India won their third gold medal in weightlifting in this year’s CWG. He also became the third weightlifter, after Mirabai Chanu and Sanjita Chanu to win the top prize in weightlifting for India. His victory received masses praises from the sports fraternity on Twitter, with former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag congratulating the athlete for his success in spite injury woes.

“Congrats Sathish Sivalingam. What a performance!! Another GOLD for India,” said Viren Rasquinha.

“Goldddddd wuhoooo!! Massive congrats to Sathish Kumar,” said tennis star HS Prannoy.

Commonwealth Games 2018 DAY 3 LIVE updates

“And another early morning gift for us, a golden start to the day. Congratulations #SathishSivalingam on our third #GC2018Weightlifting Gold in Men’s 77kg, lifting 317kg. Great effort despite the hamstring injury. His second successive gold after the one in Glasgow,” said Virender Sehwag.

“Happy news to start the day as Sathish Kumar Sivalingam makes us proud by bagging our third gold in weightlifting,” said Mohammad Kaif.

“Congratulations India on the third gold. Brilliant performance from Sathish Kumar Sivalingam for bagging the gold in men’s 77 kg weightlifting,” said VVS Laxman.

“3rd gold in 3 days- an incredible performance by our unstoppable weightlifters! Victory repeats itself! Sathish Shivalingam creates record for winning back-to-back weightlifting🥇in 77 kg at CWG. After clinching gold in 2014 CWG, he now grabs his 2nd gold medal at #CWG2018. Proud moment,” said Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.

“Now its a bad habit. You wake up everyday and even before having your breakfast 🇮🇳our 🏋️‍♂️ gulp a 🥇medal daily! Congratulations Satish Sivalingam,” said Joydeep Karmakar.

Sathish had previously won the gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2014 at Glasgow in the same event. He also won the gold in Commonwealth Games Championship in 2017.

