CWG 2018: Twitter congratulates ‘true legend of Indian sports’ Mary Kom on winning gold

Mary Kom after she won her final bout at CWG 2018. (Source: Reuters) Mary Kom after she won her final bout at CWG 2018. (Source: Reuters)

Legendary boxer Mary Kom did it in style. She beat Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara in a unanimous decision from all the five judges in the final of 45-48kg weight category to claim gold, her first medal at Commonwealth Games 2018, taking place at Gold Coast, Australia.

This is the Indian boxer’s first medal at Commonwealth Games and probably the last as she is expected to retire after this tournament. She added to India’s medal tally, which currently stands at third with 18 gold medals. As Mary Kom celebrated after her bout with her coach, Sports Minister of India Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and fans, Twitter exploded with congratulatory messages.

Here are the best reactions:

Congratulate Woman Boxer Mary Kom for winning Gold Medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, today. #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/mIMDjPo1jm — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) April 14, 2018

Congratulations to the boxing legend, Mary Kom for becoming the first Indian women to win a boxing Gold at the #CWG2018 ! pic.twitter.com/cjv1hWuYtD — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 14, 2018

Congratulations Mary Kom, icon of Manipur and of India, for winning the gold medal in women’s 45-48 kg boxing event at #GC2018. You make us prouder with every punch! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 14 April 2018

Heartiest congratulations to @MangteC for bagging Gold in Women 45-48kg final . A true legend of Indian sports. #GC2018Boxing #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/3gamEhd82p — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 14, 2018

Congratulations Magnificent Mary for the Gold. What a champion and what an inspiration you are ,Mary Kom ji ! #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/Z9QGxSX5bI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2018

Kom is a former five-time world amateur champion who won a bronze medal in the 51-kilogram division at the London Olympics in 2012.

