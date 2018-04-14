Presents Latest News

CWG 2018: Twitter congratulates ‘true legend of Indian sports’ Mary Kom on winning gold

Mary Kom won her first medal at Commonwealth Games 2018, a shining gold in 45-48kg category after beating Norther Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in a unanimous decision.

mary kom Mary Kom after she won her final bout at CWG 2018. (Source: Reuters)
Legendary boxer Mary Kom did it in style. She beat Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara in a unanimous decision from all the five judges in the final of 45-48kg weight category to claim gold, her first medal at Commonwealth Games 2018, taking place at Gold Coast, Australia.

This is the Indian boxer’s first medal at Commonwealth Games and probably the last as she is expected to retire after this tournament. She added to India’s medal tally, which currently stands at third with 18 gold medals. As Mary Kom celebrated after her bout with her coach, Sports Minister of India Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and fans, Twitter exploded with congratulatory messages.

Here are the best reactions:

Kom is a former five-time world amateur champion who won a bronze medal in the 51-kilogram division at the London Olympics in 2012.

CWG 2018 Medal Tally

