CWG 2018: Top Indian paddlers progress to doubles pre-quarters

Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, comfortably progressed to the round of 16 doubles table tennis competition.

By: PTI | Published: April 11, 2018 10:10:44 am
India’s top paddlers, including the duo of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, comfortably progressed to the round of 16 doubles table tennis competition of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Wednesday.

Sharath and Sathiyan thrashed Kiribati duo Tauramoa Miita and Nooa Takooa 3-0.

The Indian pair had no problems against their inexperienced opponents, convincing clinching the affair 11-2 11-5 11-6.

Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty defeated Guyana’s Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin 11-6 11-5 11-7 in another men’s doubles round of 32 match.

Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Suthirtha Mukherjee got the better of Mauritius’s Ruqayyah Kinoo and Sanjana Ramasawmy 11-3 11-4 11-4 in the women’s doubles round of 32.

