CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant wins silver in 50m Rifle Prone Women

Tejaswini Sawant of India waves after winning the silver medal during the women’s 50m Rifle Prone final. (Source: AP) Tejaswini Sawant of India waves after winning the silver medal during the women’s 50m Rifle Prone final. (Source: AP)

Tejaswini Sawant took India’s medal-tally to 25 on Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2018 after clinching silver in 50m Rifle Prone Women at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Gold Coast.

The 37-year old Tejaswini, who is appearing in the Commonwealth Games for the third time, finished with the final score of 618.9 to come second, behind-gold medallist Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore, who created a Games Record with her score of 621.0. She shot 102.1, 102.4, 103.3, 102.8, 103.7, 104.6, while Veloso shot 102.9, 102.7, 103.1, 104.3, 103.2 and 104.8 in six series.

This is Tejaswini’s sixth medal of Commonwealth Games, having previously won gold in 10m air rifle and 10m air rifle (pairs) in Melbourne in 2006 and two silvers in 50m rifle prone and Women’s 50 m rifle 3 positions and a bronze in 50m rifle prone (pairs) respectively in New Delhi in 2010.

Hearty congratulations to Tejaswini Sawant for clinching SILVER in Women’s 50m Rifle Prone event in #GC2018; you have made the nation proud #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 12 April 2018

The shooter had earlier equalled the world record (EWR) at Munich World Championships in 2010 when she won gold in the 50m rifle prone. She had also won bronze in the 50m rifle 3 postions in positions World Cup held in Munich in 2009.

With this win at Gold Coast, Tejaswi further became the first Indian woman to medal twice in this event at the Commonwealth Games. Tejaswini’s teammate, Anjun Moudgil, however, finished at 16th position in the overall standing after a poor start.

India currently stand at the third position with 12 golds, five silver and eight bronze medals.

