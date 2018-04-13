CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant breaks Commonwealth Games record to clinch shooting gold; Anjum Moudgil bags silver medal

Tejaswini Sawant, center, with Anjum Moudgil, left, and Seonaid McIntosh of Scotland, bronze, on the podium. (Source: AP) Tejaswini Sawant, center, with Anjum Moudgil, left, and Seonaid McIntosh of Scotland, bronze, on the podium. (Source: AP)

Tejaswini Sawant on Friday clinched her maiden gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2018 as she went on to break the Commonwealth Games record in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event in Gold Coast. Sawant scored a total of 457.9 to get to the top podium finish in the event as India won their 15th gold at CWG 2018. Her victory came just a day after she won the silver medal in 50m Rifle Prone event.

Apart from Sawant, India’s Anjum Moudgil clinched a silver medal in the same event by finishing with a total of 455.7. The duo took India’s total medal tally to 33 on Friday morning, with 14 of them coming in shooting events – five golds, four silver and five bronze in total.

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 9 Live Updates

The 37-year old Sawant, who is appearing in the Commonwealth Games for the third time, shot 407.3, 417.4, 437.4, 447.4, 447.4 and 457.9 in the Elimination Rounds on her way to creating the record and win the gold.

This is Tejaswini’s seventh medal of Commonwealth Games, having previously won gold in 10m air rifle and 10m air rifle (pairs) in Melbourne in 2006 and two silvers in 50m rifle prone and 50 m rifle 3 positions and a bronze in 50m rifle prone (pairs) respectively in New Delhi in 2010, apart from the two this year.

Moudgil too carried on her form in CWG from the ISSF World Cup last year in Guadalaraja, Mexico, where she clinched a silver medal in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. In her debut Games, she scored totals of 406.1, 416.3, 426, 436.2, 446.6 and 455.7 in the elimination stages to get to her silver medal.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd