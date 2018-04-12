CWG 2018: Sushil Kumar wins third Commonwealth Games gold in wrestling

CWg 2018: India’s Sushil Kumar poses with the national flag after wining in men’s FS 74Kg wrestling against South Africa’s Johannes Botha at the Commonwealth Games on Gold Coast, Australia. (Source: AP Photo/Manish Swarup) CWg 2018: India’s Sushil Kumar poses with the national flag after wining in men’s FS 74Kg wrestling against South Africa’s Johannes Botha at the Commonwealth Games on Gold Coast, Australia. (Source: AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Wrestler Sushil Kumar won a record third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after defeating South Africa’s Botha Johannes by techinical superiority in men’s 74kg wrestling. Sushil, who is 34-years-old, became the most successful wrestler at the Commonwealth Games after winning three succssive gold medals in different editions. It took him a litte over minute to wrap up this match. Sushil raced to 10 points — 4,2,2,2 — without allowing his opponent to settle. Botha failed to get onto the points board which meant he lost the match by techinical superiority. After winning the match, Sushil Kumar dedicated his gold medal to the school kids who passed away in the Himachal Pradesh bus accident.

Proud moment. With love & blessings of fellow Indians I have Won Gold for 3rd time in #CommonwealthGames2018 .This award is a tribute to my parents, my guru Satpal Ji & @yogrishiramdev ji and kids who passed away in #HimachalPradesh bus accident #Jaihind #CWG2018 — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) 12 April 2018

Earlier today, India’s Rahul Aware won India’s 13th gold medal in the men’s 57kg weight category. The Maharashtra grappler won the match defeating Canada’s Steven Takahashi 15-7. In women’s 53kg weight category, Babita Kumari Phogat failed to reclaim her gold medal from Glaglow Games after she lost to Canada’s Diana Weicker in the final. Despite a strong showing in the opening rounds, Phogat couldn’t repeat it again in the gold medal match. She lost the match 5-2 to settle for a silver. In women’s 76kg wrestling, Kiran won the bronze after defeating Mauritius’Pariadhaven Katouskia by techinical superiority.

India’s over all medal tally so far stands at 29: 14 gold, six silver and nine bronze

