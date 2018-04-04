Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar, Mary Kom eye glory in Gold Coast

Sushil Kumar will be eyeing a third gold at Commonwealth Games. (Express Photo by Parveen Khanna) Sushil Kumar will be eyeing a third gold at Commonwealth Games. (Express Photo by Parveen Khanna)

Mary Kom has never competed at the Commonwealth Games. But, in her first appearance that multi-sport event, the boxing star from India is tipped to be one of the leading contenders for the gold medal. It’s similar for Sushil Kumar, however, this will be his third Commonwealth Games. In his previous two Games, he has won gold medals and will now be hoping for a rare treble. Mary Kom will also like to add the CWG medal that has been missing from her collection of medals which includes World Championship, Asian Games and even Olympic medal.

Sushil Kumar: The 2014 Commonwealth Games Gold medal winning-athlete returned to mat after a span of three years in November 2017. On his way to a gold medal in the men’s 74 kg freestyle competition at the National Championship, the wrestler was given two walkovers in the semi-final and final bouts by Sachin Dahiya and Praveen Rana, ‘out of respect’. The incident raised questions on whether Sushil, who only competed for 2 minutes and 33 seconds in the preliminary rounds, is a deserved winner.

Sushil, who also missed out on Rio Olympics 2016, will be eyeing his third straight gold at CWG 2018 at Gold Coast. He missed the Olympic team spot after he suffered an injury during the qualifiers. In his absence, Narsingh Yadav won a bronze medal win and booked a berth for Olympics. Sushil again was embroiled in controversy when he filed a petition in Delhi High Court seeking a trial between and Narsingh, but the appeal was rejected. In spite of making it to the Olympics team, Narsingh failed a dope test before the Olympics, but he claimed it was a “sabotage”. He was given a clean chit by NADA which was rejected by WADA, who handed him a 4-year ban.

Sushil Kumar, who was accused of instigating violence at Commonwealth Games trials in December 2017, will be India’s best hope of a medal in wrestling at Gold Coast, in spite of all the controversies. His highly anticipated return to the mat on the big stage will be one of the highlights for Indian fans.

Mary Kom: For Manipuri boxer MC Mary Kom, it was a disappointing turn of events on the road to Rio Olympics 2016. The five-time World Champion lost 0-2 to Germany’s Azize Nimani in the second round bouts of the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan in May 2016. A couple of months later, the last-ditch attempts by the Indian Olympic Association and the ad-hoc committee administering boxing to fetch Kom a wildcard entry to Olympics were declined, and her last hopes were dashed.

“It is heartbreaking but it is something which I had no control on. I have to accept this decision but I am not quitting the sport right now. I will continue to compete till I am feeling fit and for the time being I think I am fit,” the 33-year old had said.

Now, with the 2018 Commonwealth Games approaching, Mary Kom’s eyes are on the big prize – the gold at Gold Coast. Her return to boxing in November 2017 saw her clinching the gold medal in Asian Boxing Championships in 48 kg category. After the victory, the 2012 London Olympic Bronze medal winning athlete declared: “Commonwealth Games is my next target.”

At Gold Coast, many would expect Mary Kom to end at the top podium finish. But at her age, and considering she is a mother of three, it would be a remarkable achievement, nonetheless, if she manages to do it. It might also pave her way to return to the Olympics stage in 2020.

