CWG 2018: Sushil Kumar dedicates gold medal win to children who died in Himachal Pradesh bus accident

Sushil Kumar became the most successful wrestler in Commonwealth Games after he won his third gold medal in CWG 2018 in 57kg freestyle.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 12, 2018 4:57:52 pm
Commonwealth Games Day 8 Live Sushil Kumar won the gold medal in Men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling. (PTI)
Wrestler Sushil Kumar on Thursday dedicated his gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast to the 27 school students from Himachal Pradesh who tragically died in a bus accident. The 34-year old grappler, who clinched the top podium finish in Men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling, in a tweet said that he is dedicating his third gold medal at the Games to the victims.

“Nothing more precious than life. Winning gold for the 3rd time is indeed a proud moment for all of us but this is my tribute to those innocent kids who have lost their lives in an accident in #HimachalPradesh,” he tweeted.

With a third gold medal win in CWG, the Haryana athlete, who defeated South Africa’s Johannes Botha by technical superiority in just 80 seconds, became India’s most successful wrestler. He also added India’s 14th gold medal on Day 8 of the Games with another wrestler, Rahul Aware, clinching the gold in Men’s 57 kg freestyle wrestling.

Kumar was congratulated by several sportspersons on Twitter for his historic victory. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag described him as “unstoppable”.

India won four medals in total in wrestling on Thursday with Babita Kumari clinching silver in Women’s 53 kg freestyle and Kiran winning the bronze medal in Women’s 76kg freestlye. India increased its total medal tally to 29 on Thursday, with  Tejaswini Sawant claiming a silver medal in Women’s 50m rifle prone.

