CWG 2018: ‘Super Mom’ Mary Kom dedicates gold medal to kids

Mary Kom dedicated her CWG gold medal to her kids. (Source: AP) Mary Kom dedicated her CWG gold medal to her kids. (Source: AP)

On Saturday, legendary MC Mary Kom became the first Indian woman boxer to claim a Commonwealth Games gold in what was her maiden appearance at the tournament. The Indian boxer dedicated her gold to her three sons and thanked her coaches and support staff for believing in her.

The five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist had a memorable CWG, which is expected to be her last one, where she dominated her final 48kg category bout against Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara.

Dedicating the win to her kids, Mary Kom wrote on Twitter, “I Dedicated my #GC2018boxing Gold Medal to my 3 sons, Rechungvar,Khupneivar &Prince , calling me MAMA when r you coming home. I thank my coaches, support staffs, @BFI_official, @Media_SAI for believing in me #PunchMeinHaiDum”

I Dedicated my #GC2018boxing Gold Medal to my 3 sons, Rechungvar,Khupneivar &Prince , calling me MAMA when r you coming home. I thank my coaches, support staffs, @BFI_official, @Media_SAI for believing in me #PunchMeinHaiDum — Mary Kom (@MangteC) 14 April 2018

“Missing so much my boys. Mum is coming soon,” she added.

Missing so much my boys. Mum is coming soon???? pic.twitter.com/SYp5FIqPcy — Mary Kom (@MangteC) 14 April 2018

A beaming Mary Kom said after the medal ceremony, “I am so glad to have made history again, it is a special feeling to win something that is a milestone medal. I am just so glad. This medal and each one of my medals is special to me because I have

worked equally hard for them. And I will continue to do so till the time my body is fit.”

Also read: Twitter congratulates ‘true legend of Indian sports’ Mary Kom on winning gold

Kom, 35, is a former five-time world amateur champion who won a bronze medal in the 51-kilogram division at the London Olympics in 2012, but failed to qualify for the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd