CWG 2018: Who is Shreyasi Singh?

Shreyasi Singh of Indi hugged by her coach Mansher Singh after she won the gold medal. (Source: AP) Shreyasi Singh of Indi hugged by her coach Mansher Singh after she won the gold medal. (Source: AP)

Shreyasi Singh, one of India’s top Shotgun shooters, picked up a gold at the Commonwealth Games 2018 after producing some excellent shooting in women’s double trap at Gold Coast on Wednesday. She shot 96 in the finals to beat Australia’s Emma Cox 2 shots to 1 in the shoot-off at Belmont Shooting Centre.

The 26-year-old Shreyasi comes from a shooting background. Her grandfather Kumar Surendra Singh and father Digvijay Singh were both presidents of the National Rifle Association of India during their time. Digvijay has also served as a Member of the Parliament of India five times.

One of Shreyasi’s first international attempts was in 2010 when she represented the country in two events at the Delhi Commonwealth Games. The Delhi-born shooter, however, failed to secure any medal back then. She ended at the sixth position in trap event and 5th in pair trap event at the 2010 Games.

She was then part of the Indian team at the 2013 Trap Shooting World Cup held in Mexico where she stood 15th. Next year, Shreyasi participated at the Glasgow Games and returned home with a silver in the singles doubles trap event, having scored 92 points in the final. She then went on to win bronze at Asian Games 2014 in Incheon in the Double trap team event.

More recently, Shreyasi won a silver medal in the double trap event at the 2017 Commonwealth Shooting Championships. She thus improved on her silver medal-winning effort at the Glasgow Games four years ago, adding another medal to India’s kitty to take the medal-tally to 23 on Day 7 which includes 12 golds.

