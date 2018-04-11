CWG 2018: Shreyasi Singh wins women’s double trap gold medal

Shreyasi Singh of India won the gold medal in women’s double trap event. (AP Photo) Shreyasi Singh of India won the gold medal in women’s double trap event. (AP Photo)

Shreyasi Singh became India’s first gold medallist on day seven of 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast when she claimed the top spot in the women’s double trap event on Wednesday. She improved from her silver medal performance four years ago at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. (CWG 2018 Medal Tally)

In the women’s double trap event, Shreyasi finished at the top after a dramatic shot-off with Emma Cox of Australia. Cox finished with a silver medal. Linda Pearson of Scotland finished third and took home a bronze medal from Gold Coast.

Shreyasi and Cox were tied at 96 points after fours rounds of 30 shots each. Out of the total 120 shots, Shreyasi and Cox shot exactly 96 and in the shot-off, Shreyasi shot two while Cox finished with one.

The other Indian in the competition Varsha Varman finished fourth in the event and missed the medal by a whisker. She finished with 86 points, one less than Pearson, who won the bronze medal.

Shreyasi had won a silver medal at the Glasgow Games but she went one better in Gold Coast. Her gold took India’s gold medal count to 12 and total to 24. India sit third in the medals tally after Shreyasi’s medal.

