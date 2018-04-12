CWG 2018: Seema Punia, Navjeet Dhillon win silver and bronze in discus throw

Seema Punia, who won her fourth successive Commonwealth Games medal, recorded a best effort of 60.41 metres while Navjeet Dhillon secured the bronze with a final effort of 57.43 meters. (Source: PTI) Seema Punia, who won her fourth successive Commonwealth Games medal, recorded a best effort of 60.41 metres while Navjeet Dhillon secured the bronze with a final effort of 57.43 meters. (Source: PTI)

Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon bagged the silver and bronze medal respectively in discus throw to help India open their account in the athletics in Gold Coast on Thursday. Punia, who won her fourth successive Commonwealth Games medal, recorded a best effort of 60.41 metres. Compatriot, Navjeet Dhillon secured the bronze with a final effort of 57.43 meters.

Punia began her attempt with a high by recording 60.41 in her first effort. But from thereon she failed to match her effort- scoring 59.57 on her second try, a false attempt on her third try and recording 58.54m on her fourth attempt. However, the initial effort was enough to bag her a podium finish.

READ: CWG 2018, Day 8- Wrestlers shine, India open account in athletics

On the other hand, Dhillon had a mixed outing beginning poorly, She could only register 55.61m on her first attempt. Her second and third effort was not counted due to an error. It was only in her sixth attempt that she moved to the third position with a throw of 57.43m and win the bronze.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Dani Stevens created history by recording the longest throw in the Commonwealth Games with an outstanding effort of 68.26 meters.

34-year-old Punia expressed disappointment that she could not fetch the gold and revealed her shoulder was not holding up well. “We were training without a coach, what else could we do. But I think I could have thrown three to four metre farther. I am not very happy because I was ready for a good throw but could not do it. I think my shoulder was not holding up that well. I could have gone for 64-65m,” PTI quoted her saying.

Punia also spoke on Australian Dani Stevens’ record-breaking effort and said, “Dani was also not 100 per cent I think, but she is a former world champion. I came here for a gold medal which I could not get so I should start preparing for the next Games,” said Punia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd