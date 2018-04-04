Presents Latest News

Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: India’s Day 1 schedule, fixtures at CWG

The Commonwealth Games 2018 begins from April 5 after the games were declared open with the opening ceremony. Here's what India's Day 1 schedule looks like.

Harendra Singh, Hockey India, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s Women Hockey team will open their campaign against Wales on Day 1. (Source: File)
The 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games is ready to officially begin from Thursday, April 5, 2018, with the opening ceremony set to take place on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The event, this year, is taking place in Gold Coast city of Queensland, Australia. India have sent a 200-plus athlete contingent this year, with Rio Olympic silver medal-winning shuttler PV Sindhu being the flag-bearer for the country at the opening ceremony. On the first day of the CWG, several medal contenders will compete on the big stage.

The World Cup finalist gymnast Rakesh Patra will compete in Individual All Around event on Thursday, while cyclist Deborah Herold will also participate in a couple of team events. World weightlifting championship Gold-medal winning athlete Mirabai Chanu will also compete in Women’s 48 kg event on the first day of the Commonwealth Games 2018. India women’s hockey team will also put their abilities to test against Wales on April 5.

Here is the entire schedule of India on the first day of the Commonwealth Games:

Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage
Time: 5:00 am – 2:00 pm

India v Sri Lanka
Event: Mixed Team Badminton
Time: 4:30 am – 8:00 am

Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

India vs Wales
Event: Women’s Hockey
Time: 5:02 AM

Athlete: Gururaja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)
Time: 5:12 AM

Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)
Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal)

Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Squash Singles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

rio 2016, india rio olympics, india olympics, india rio 2016, india at rio olympics, rio olympics, olympics, olympics 2016, pv sindhu, sakshi malik, sports news Mirabai Chanu won gold at World Championship in 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)
Time: 9:42 AM

Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)
Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification)

Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage
Time: 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji
Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint
Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final)

Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)
Time: 12:04 PM (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final)

Event: Squash Singles Preliminary
Time: 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Athlete: Muthupandi Raja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)
Time: 2:12 PM

India vs Pakistan
Event: Mixed Team Badminton
Time: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm

India vs Jamaica
Event: Women’s basketball
Time: 2:03 PM

Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)
Time: 3:00 PM (Final)

India vs Cameroon
Event: Men’s Basketball
Time: 3:30 PM

Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji
Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint
Time: 4:21 PM (Final)

