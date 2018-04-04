Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: India’s Day 1 schedule, fixtures at CWG

Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s Women Hockey team will open their campaign against Wales on Day 1. (Source: File) Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s Women Hockey team will open their campaign against Wales on Day 1. (Source: File)

The 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games is ready to officially begin from Thursday, April 5, 2018, with the opening ceremony set to take place on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The event, this year, is taking place in Gold Coast city of Queensland, Australia. India have sent a 200-plus athlete contingent this year, with Rio Olympic silver medal-winning shuttler PV Sindhu being the flag-bearer for the country at the opening ceremony. On the first day of the CWG, several medal contenders will compete on the big stage.

The World Cup finalist gymnast Rakesh Patra will compete in Individual All Around event on Thursday, while cyclist Deborah Herold will also participate in a couple of team events. World weightlifting championship Gold-medal winning athlete Mirabai Chanu will also compete in Women’s 48 kg event on the first day of the Commonwealth Games 2018. India women’s hockey team will also put their abilities to test against Wales on April 5.

Here is the entire schedule of India on the first day of the Commonwealth Games:

Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage

Time: 5:00 am – 2:00 pm

India v Sri Lanka

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 4:30 am – 8:00 am

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

India vs Wales

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 5:02 AM

Athlete: Gururaja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)

Time: 5:12 AM

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)

Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal)

Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Squash Singles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm



Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)

Time: 9:42 AM

Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)

Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification)

Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage

Time: 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint

Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final)

Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)

Time: 12:04 PM (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final)

Event: Squash Singles Preliminary

Time: 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Athlete: Muthupandi Raja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)

Time: 2:12 PM

India vs Pakistan

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm

India vs Jamaica

Event: Women’s basketball

Time: 2:03 PM

Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)

Time: 3:00 PM (Final)

India vs Cameroon

Event: Men’s Basketball

Time: 3:30 PM

Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint

Time: 4:21 PM (Final)

