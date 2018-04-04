Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: India’s Day 1 schedule, fixtures at CWG

- Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 1: When and where to watch Mirabai Chanu event, live streaming, TV channel, time in IST
- Smoke, fire, and music: Six moments that defined Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony
- Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 1: When and where to watch Indian badminton mixed team vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan, live streaming, TV channel, time in IST
The 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games is ready to officially begin from Thursday, April 5, 2018, with the opening ceremony set to take place on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The event, this year, is taking place in Gold Coast city of Queensland, Australia. India have sent a 200-plus athlete contingent this year, with Rio Olympic silver medal-winning shuttler PV Sindhu being the flag-bearer for the country at the opening ceremony. On the first day of the CWG, several medal contenders will compete on the big stage.
The World Cup finalist gymnast Rakesh Patra will compete in Individual All Around event on Thursday, while cyclist Deborah Herold will also participate in a couple of team events. World weightlifting championship Gold-medal winning athlete Mirabai Chanu will also compete in Women’s 48 kg event on the first day of the Commonwealth Games 2018. India women’s hockey team will also put their abilities to test against Wales on April 5.
Here is the entire schedule of India on the first day of the Commonwealth Games:
Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage
Time: 5:00 am – 2:00 pm
India v Sri Lanka
Event: Mixed Team Badminton
Time: 4:30 am – 8:00 am
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
READ | Commonwealth Games 2018 Full Schedule
Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
India vs Wales
Event: Women’s Hockey
Time: 5:02 AM
Athlete: Gururaja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)
Time: 5:12 AM
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)
Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal)
Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Squash Singles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)
Time: 9:42 AM
Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)
Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification)
Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage
Time: 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji
Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint
Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final)
Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)
Time: 12:04 PM (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final)
Event: Squash Singles Preliminary
Time: 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Athlete: Muthupandi Raja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)
Time: 2:12 PM
India vs Pakistan
Event: Mixed Team Badminton
Time: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm
India vs Jamaica
Event: Women’s basketball
Time: 2:03 PM
Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)
Time: 3:00 PM (Final)
India vs Cameroon
Event: Men’s Basketball
Time: 3:30 PM
Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji
Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint
Time: 4:21 PM (Final)
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App