CWG 2018: Sanjita Chanu wins weightlifting gold, second for India in Gold Coast

Sanjita Chanu won the first gold medal of day two after she clinched the top position in the women’s 53kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. The 24-year-old lifted a combined total of 192 kgs, 10kgs more than silver medallist Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea, with Canada’s Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet grabbing the bronze medal.

Sanjita added her gold to India’s medal tally which earlier had two medals from day one. Mirabai Chanu had won a gold medal, India’s first at CWG 2018, in the women’s 48kg event and P Gururaja won the silver medal in men’s 56kg category. Sanjita won her second Commonwealth Games gold after she had won the same medal four years ago in the Glasgow Games in the 48kg category.

The gold medallist also broke the Commonwealth Games record in snatch category by lifting 84kg in her third and final attempt. She tried breaking the Games record in the clean and jerk category with an attempt of 112kg but failed to lift it. Her top lift in clean and jerk was 108kg.

