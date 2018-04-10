CWG 2018: Sachin Chaudhary wins India’s first medal in para-sports

Sachin Chaudhary won bronze at Commonwealth Games 2018. (Source: SAI Media) Sachin Chaudhary won bronze at Commonwealth Games 2018. (Source: SAI Media)

Para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary added to India’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2018 as he clinched India’s first medal in para-sports. Sachin claimed a bronze in men’s heavyweight final on Tuesday to take India’s medal count to 21 at the end of Day 6.

The 35-year old Chaudhary finished at 181kg at the Carrara Sports Arena 1 in a 10-man final to take home bronze after Nigeria’s Abdulazeez Ibrahim clinched gold medal, giving a combined effort of 191.9 kg. Malaysia’s Yee Khie Jong bagged silver with a combined effort of 188.7kg.

It was a good day for para-sports as three other Indian para-powerlifters booked their seats in the final while para-powerlifting duo of Farman Bash and Ashok Kumar finished fifth and 11th respectively in the men’s lightweight final. Saina Khatun came in fifth in the women’s lightweight final.

Congratulations Heena Sidhu for the Gold in women’s 25 m pistol. So proud of your efforts. Also congratulations Sachin Chaudhary for the bronze in Men’s Heavyweight Para-powerlifting event #CWG2018 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 10 April 2018

In 2017, Sachin had won a silver at the Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai with a career-best lift of 200. He had finished ninth in the men’s 82.50kg event at the 2012 Summer Paralymics.

Earlier in the day, Heena Sidhu, who had already won a silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event on Sunday, clinched her second medal, a shining gold. She broke the Commonwealth Games record of 38 points.

