CWG 2018: Rakesh Babu, KT Irfan sent home for breaching no-needle policy

Rakesh Babu was ruled out of Triple Jump final on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) Rakesh Babu was ruled out of Triple Jump final on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

Triple jumper Rakesh Babu and race walker Irfan Kolothum Thodi were thrown out of Gold Coast for breaching the Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) no-needle policy. Both the athletes were sent back to India with immediate effect after the breach of the guidelines and will not be allowed to participate in the games further. As a result, Babu, who was set to compete in the triple jump final on Friday, was ruled out of the contest.

In a press release, CGF president Louise Martin said, “The Chef de Mission of the Commonwealth Games Association of India (“CGA India”), Vikram Singh Sisodia; General Team Manager, Namdev Shirgaonker; Athletics Team Manager, Ravinder Chaudhry; two athletes, Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi; and other individuals (Team Managers) associated with CGA India were found by the CGF Federation Court to be in breach of the CGF No Needle Policy for the Games (the “No Needle Policy”).”

Commonwealth Games Day 9 LIVE updates

Martin asked the CGA India to ensure that both the athletes leave Australia on the first flight available as the accreditation of both the athletes have been suspended. “Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are with immediate effect not permitted to participate in the Games. The accreditation of Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi was suspended with effect from 09:00 hours on April 13, 2018. Both athletes were removed from the Games Village. We have asked the Commonwealth Games Association of India to ensure both athletes depart Australia on the first flight available,” he said in the release.

The incident has come just two weeks after Australian anti-doping officials recovered a used syringe from a bin outside the room of senior boxers at the Athletes Village in Gold Coast. After a thorough investigation, the boxers were cleared of any doping violation, but they were kept under the scanner for breaching the Games’ strict no-needle policy. The boxing team’s doctor Amol Patil was let off with a strict reprimand by the Games officials following a thorough investigation.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd