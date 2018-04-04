Presents Latest News

Commonwealth Games 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers best wishes to Indian contingent

Commonwealth Games 2018 will begin from Thursday, April 5, 2018 with the opening ceremony set to place on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Gold Coast.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 4, 2018 2:23:55 pm
Commonwealth Games 2018 will begin from April 5, 2018. Indian contingent with officials during the country’s flag-hoisting ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast. (PTI)
Related News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his best wishes to the Indian contingent who will be participating in the upcoming Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, which are set to begin from Thursday, April 5, 2018. In a tweet from his official account, the prime minister acknowledged the hard work put in by the athletes on their road to the big stage. “All the best to the athletes representing India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games! Our sportspersons have worked tremendously hard and the Games will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent,” he said.

PM Modi further added that India will be cheering for the entire contingent at the Games. “Every Indian is cheering for our contingent,” he wrote.

The wishes from PM Modi have come on the day when the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games will take place at Gold Coast in Australia. Apart from PM Modi, other sportstars, including former Olympic medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra and Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan also send in their best wishes for the Indian athletes.

 

It is the fifth time that the CWG is taking place in the country and for the first time in history, there will be an equal number of events for men and women in the Games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

"It’s an exciting time, we are going to have a new coach and a new brand and culture" 