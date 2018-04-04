Commonwealth Games 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers best wishes to Indian contingent

Indian contingent with officials during the country’s flag-hoisting ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast. (PTI) Indian contingent with officials during the country’s flag-hoisting ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his best wishes to the Indian contingent who will be participating in the upcoming Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, which are set to begin from Thursday, April 5, 2018. In a tweet from his official account, the prime minister acknowledged the hard work put in by the athletes on their road to the big stage. “All the best to the athletes representing India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games! Our sportspersons have worked tremendously hard and the Games will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent,” he said.

PM Modi further added that India will be cheering for the entire contingent at the Games. “Every Indian is cheering for our contingent,” he wrote.

The wishes from PM Modi have come on the day when the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games will take place at Gold Coast in Australia. Apart from PM Modi, other sportstars, including former Olympic medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra and Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan also send in their best wishes for the Indian athletes.

The Atmosphere surrounding the opening ceremony is one of festivity. Ahead of the battles of competition it gives athletes a chance to enjoy where they are reached thus far. Wishing all the athletescompeting @GC2018 all the best and a great evening ahead ! — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) 4 April 2018

My Best Wishes to all Our Athletes Competing in the #CommonwealthGames2018. We all are Proud of you and Will be Cheering for you .Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) 4 April 2018

It is the fifth time that the CWG is taking place in the country and for the first time in history, there will be an equal number of events for men and women in the Games.

