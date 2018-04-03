Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Opening Ceremony, India matches online & Live TV coverage of CWG 2018

Indian contingent with officials during the country’s flag-hoisting ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast in Australia. (PTI) Indian contingent with officials during the country’s flag-hoisting ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast in Australia. (PTI)

The 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games is ready to official kick off from Thursday, April 5, 2018 with the opening ceremony set to take place on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The event, this year, is taking palce in Gold Coast city of Queensland, Australia. It marks the fifth time that the Commonwealth Games are taking place in the country. For the first time in history of CWG, there will be equal number of sporting events for men and women in terms of participation. India have sent a 227-member athlete contingent with ace shuttler PV Sindhu being the flag-bearer for India at the opening ceremony.

When is Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Where is Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony taking place?

The Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony will take place at Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast city of Queensland in Australia.

What time does Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony start?

The Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony will begin on the broadcasting channel from 3 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2018 will broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. The opening ceremony of CWG 2018 will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony?

The live streaming of the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

