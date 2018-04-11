CWG 2018: Muhammad Anas living his mother’s dream

Ansar, Anas’s first coach, felt youngster would fare better on the track and convinced him to give up jump. The move proved to be the game-changer. (Source: PTI) Ansar, Anas’s first coach, felt youngster would fare better on the track and convinced him to give up jump. The move proved to be the game-changer. (Source: PTI)

When Muhammed Anas took his position on lane six at the Carrara Stadium, among those glued to the television to witness the 400m finals were his mother Sheena and younger brother Anees. While Sheena saw the race from their family home in Nilamel town of Kollam district; Anees, a national-level long-jumper, followed the race from the Kerala Sports Council hostel in Trivandrum.

With mother Sheena an active athlete during her school days, the brothers were encouraged to take their play-time seriously from an early age. Anas wouldn’t have reached this far — 4th at Commonwealth Games — had it not been for Sheena backing him.

The gifted quartermiler was in class 10th when his father, a failed athlete-turned-salesman, passed away after suffering a heart attack. The untimely death left the family distraught. But Sheena did not let the setback affect their son’s upbringing. Anas, who started off as a jumper back then, had just taken his baby steps in athletics under local coach Ansar.

“I was a bit young to understand the magnanimity of the incident. But we saw it through thanks to our mother. She has been backing us from the very beginning. Initially, even our father was not very happy to see Anas in athletics, it was always mom who supported us throughout,” says Anees.

Ansar, Anas’s first coach, felt youngster would fare better on the track and convinced him to give up jump. The move proved to be the game-changer.

When Anas got the opportunity to train at Mar Basil School in Kochi, around 140 km from his home, Sheena backed the move. Anas’s natural speed and dedication got him early success.

To progress to the next level he joined renowned Kerala coach PB Jayakumar at the state’s Sports Council facilities where he has been training on and off since 2016. Jayakumar feels his ward has become the finest quarter-miler in the country by a distance thanks to his unwavering dedication.

“He is very hardworking and one of the most dedicated runners I have trained. Apart from that, he’s got natural speed which is a gift from God,” says the coach.

It has become a ritual of sorts that the first call Anees makes after his race is to his mother Sheena. Tuesday would have been no exception.

