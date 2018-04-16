CWG 2018: Mirabai Chanu’s gold medal win in weightlifting is most tweeted moment

Competing in the 48 kg, Mirabai Chanu then lifted more than double of her body weight in clean and jerk. (Source: AP) Competing in the 48 kg, Mirabai Chanu then lifted more than double of her body weight in clean and jerk. (Source: AP)

India’s glittering medal haul at the Gold Coast took the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Twitter by storm. With a 200-plus contingent delivering 66 medals, the 2018 edition emerged as India’s third most successful Commonwealth Games event of all time. Twitter is where live sport happens, and through the games, fans on the platform supported the Indian athletes in real-time. From Tweets by the Prime Minister to Twitter Moments that recapped the glory, India couldn’t stop talking about #GC2018.

The joy was shared on Twitter as the Indian contingent featured in 3 out of the top 5 most-Tweeted #GC2018 moments, based on Tweets per minute during the live event. The most Tweeted moment was that of World champion and Commonwealth Games record holder Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@MirabaiChanu), who broke six records in six lifts to storm her way to gold in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event.

Congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning India’s first Gold at the #GC2018 games and breaking three CWG records. India is delighted by these achievements: PM @narendramodi @GC2018 pic.twitter.com/XHyFh8blVw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 5, 2018

Mirabai Chanu secured India’s first gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games after securing a podium finish in the women’s 48 kg weightlifting category at Gold Coast.

Every lift from her broke a CWG record. Nari Shakti at its best. Super proud of #MirabaiChanu for winning the first Gold for India. #CommonwealthGames2018 pic.twitter.com/C6NavwLfQ0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 5, 2018

In badminton, India returned with 6 medals which included two golds, three silvers, and one bronze. India also secured the yellow metal in men’s doubles and the mixed team gold.

Bravo! India bags its first ever🥇medal in mixed team badminton match!

Great work there by the Indian team who fought it hard on the court to clinch a🥇medal. #IndiaAtCWG #GC2018 #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/yMuurnoNyC — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 9, 2018

In Glasgow in 2014, India had won 64 medals – 15 gold, 30 silver and 19 bronze. This time around, though, India went past the mark in terms of gold medals with 26. India’s tally of 66 medals can be broken down into 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze.

