CWG 2018: Heena Sidhu breaks Commonwealth Games record, wins 11th gold for India

Heena Sidhu ended the wait for gold medal on sixth day of the Commonwealth Games 2018 as she won the gold in women’s 25m air pistol event in Gold Coast on Tuesday. This was India’s first medal — a gold — of the day and 20th medal overall.

Heena, who had already won a silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event on Sunday, clinched her second medal, improving from her silver. He broke the Commonwealth Games record of 38 points. Elena Galiabovitch of Australia finished second with 35 points and took the silver. The bronze medal went to Malaysia’s Alia Sazana Azahari who managed to shoot 26 points.

Another India in the final round was Annu Singh. After finishing second in the qualification, but could not replicate her success in the final round. She finished sixth with a score of 15 and was eliminated third in the final round.

This is Heena’s third gold medal at Commonwealth Games alongwith her two silver medals.

