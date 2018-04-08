CWG 2018 medal tally: India reach double figures, in third spot with six golds

CWG 2018: India now has 11 medals: six gold, two silver and three bronze. It is third in the standings behind Australia and England. CWG 2018: India now has 11 medals: six gold, two silver and three bronze. It is third in the standings behind Australia and England.

India reached double figures in the over medal tally at the 21st Commonwealth Games, with five medals coming on Day 4. India now has 11 medals: six gold, two silver and three bronze. It is third in the standings behind Australia and England.

Till Saturday, India’s six medals — four gold, one silver and bronze — came entirely from the weighlifting contingent. While weightlifters Mirabai Chanu, Sanjita Chanu, Sathish Kumar Sivalingam and Rahul Venkat Ragala led the gold rush, Punam Yadav added India’s fifth on Sunday by clinching gold in the 69kg category. Meanwhile, India’s shooting contingent opened on a strong note with medals coming from Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu and Ravi Kumar.

Manu Bhaker, 16, a firm favourite to win gold in the women’s 10m air pistol, lived up to the expectations by breaking the CWG record. Heena Sidhu finished behind her in the event to claim silver. While Ravi kumar bagged the bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle event.

In badminton, India is assured of winning a medal in the mixed team event after they reached the final. India trounced Singapore 3-1, avenging their bronze medal match loss at the Glasglow Games in 2014.India will face the winners of the semifinal match between England and Malaysia. Boxer Mary Kom is also assure d to win at least a bronze medal after she advanced to the semifinal. She comfortably won her bout 5-0 against Scotland.

CWG 2018 medal tally:

COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL Australia 23 19 21 63 England 15 14 6 35 India 6 2 3 11 Canada 5 8 6 19 Scotland 4 6 8 18 South Africa 4 0 3 7 New Zealand 3 5 5 13 Wales 2 3 2 7 Malaysia 2 0 1 3

