CWG 2018: Mary Kom wins gold in maiden Games appearance

MC Mary Kom added another feather to her overflowing hat when she won gold at her first Commonwealth Games. Mary, who was fighting in the 48 kg category, fended off Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara. 35-year-old Mary Kom is one of the most decorated individuals in amateur boxing and the difference in class between the two boxers was apparent. The CWG gold comes after Mary’s gold at the Asian Championships five months ago.

22-year-old O’Hara, who works as a carer at a nursing home, has faced Mary in an exhibition earlier. Although she had her own moments, O’Hara was completely outclassed by Mary at the Oxenford Studios. Mary rained punches left right and center on the Norther Irish boxer. Her domination was reflected by the unanimous 5-0 verdict she got from the judges at the end of the bout.

The London Olympics 2012 bronze medallist later tweeted that she dedicates this gold to her three sons. “I Dedicated my #GC2018boxing Gold Medal to my 3 sons, Rechungvar,Khupneivar &Prince , calling me MAMA when r you coming home. I thank my coaches, support staffs, @BFI_official, @Media_SAI for believing in me (sic.)” she tweeted

I Dedicated my #GC2018boxing Gold Medal to my 3 sons, Rechungvar,Khupneivar &Prince , calling me MAMA when r you coming home. I thank my coaches, support staffs, @BFI_official, @Media_SAI for believing in me #PunchMeinHaiDum — Mary Kom (@MangteC) 14 April 2018

Mary’s gold was followed by Amit Panghal losing his men’s 46-49kg bout to England’s Galal Yafai. He thus won a silver and that was followed by Gaurav Solanki winning gold in the men’s 52 kg category.

