CWG 2018: Paddlers Manika Batra, Mouma Das win India’s first-ever silver in women’s doubles

Manika Batra and Mouma Das won silver medal in women’s doubles event. (Source: PTI) Manika Batra and Mouma Das won silver medal in women’s doubles event. (Source: PTI)

Manika Batra and Mouma Das settled for a silver medal in women’s doubles Table tennis event at the Commonwealth Games 2018, after losing the final to defending champions Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu. The Singaporean pair cruised to the gold medal by beating Batra-Das 11-5, 11-4, 11-5. This is the best ever medal finish for India in this event. In the 2010 Games, Das and Poloumi Ghatak had secured bronze.

Earlier, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan have already assured themselves of a medal as they have reached the men’s doubles final. They defeated Yew En Koen Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh 7-11 11-5 11-1 11-3 in the semifinals, and will now face England’s Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the finals.

India also have a chance of winning a medal in mixed doubles event as the pairings of Sharath and Das, and Sathiyan and Batra have also made it to the semifinals. In the men’s singles event, Sharath Kamal defeated England’s Liam Pitchford 9-11, 13-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 to reach the semifinals. Sharath will face Quadri in the semifinals on Saturday.

The women’s team created history after pulling off a stunning upset against defending champions Singapore. At the Gold Coast, Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das on Sunday won the final tie 3-1 against Singapore’s Tianwei Feng, Yihan Zhou and Mengyu Yu. Manika Batra was instrumental in India’s win as she won both her individual matches against Tianwei Feng and Yihan Zhou.

India now has 17 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze medals taking their tally to 42.

