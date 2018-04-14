CWG 2018: Manika Batra becomes first Indian woman to win gold in table tennis singles

CWG 2018: Gold medalist Manika Batra of India poses with medal. (Source: REUTERS) CWG 2018: Gold medalist Manika Batra of India poses with medal. (Source: REUTERS)

Manika Batra created history on Saturday when she became the first Indian woman to win a table tennis singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. She defeated Singapore’s Mengyu Yu 11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7 in the finals. By winning the gold against Yu today, Batra avenged her doubles gold medal match defeat against Singapore. This was her third medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games. It was only yesterday when Batra and Mouma Das won silver, another first for India, in the doubles event. They lost to Singapore’s Tianwei and Mengyu Yu in straght games 11-5, 11-4 and 11-5. Today’s victory was the third in the series of historic wins for India in women’s table tennis. Earlier this week, India won gold in the team event. It was their first-ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

India has so far won 24 gold medals at the CWG 2018. They are comfortably sitting third in the medal table with a total of 55 medals. The Indian paddlers have the chance to increase the country’s tally if they win the mixed doubles bronze medal match tomorrow. Manika Batra will partner Sathuyan Gnanasekaran and Mouma Das will team up with Sharath Achanta. Sharath will also compete for the bronze in the men’s singles table tennis event. He will take on Samuel Walker

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd