CWG 2018 Live, Yogeshwar Singh Gymnastics Final Live Streaming: Yogeshwar Singh drops to 7th position in rankings after Rotation 3

CWG 2018 Live, Yogeshwar Singh Gymnastics All Around Final Live: At the start of Day 3 of 2018 Commonwealth Games, the focus of all Indian fans will be on 20-year-old Yogeshwar Singh, who will compete in the final of the Gymnastics All Around event in Gold Coast. The gymnast, who hails from Haryana, had earlier participated in the World Championships in 2015 and 2017 and is debuting this year at CWG. He will be competing against 18 other athletes who will take part in six routines in the course of six rotations. All the gymnasts will have to compete in pomme horse, the floor, the horizontal bars, parallel bars, vault and on the rings during these six rotations. The gymnast who has the highest points at the end will be declared the gold medal winner. Yogeshwar secured 12.450 points in floor exercise, 12.750 in pommel horse, 12.350 in rings, 13.050 in vault, 12.300 in parallel bars and 12.400 in horizontal bar to qualify for the final.
CWG 2018 Live, Yogeshwar Singh Gymnastics All Around Final Live Streaming: Yogeshwar Singh’s event will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.
Highlights
Yogeshwar Singh - Rotation 2 - Vault
Yogeshwar Singh secures 14.1 points in Rotation 2 in Vault. He manages to climb up to the 5th position in the rankings for now Still a long way to go though. His total now is 26.7, only behind Cyprus Marios Georgioi (27.7), England's James Hall (27.1), Australia's Michael Tone (26.9) and Wales' Josh Cook (26.85)
Yogeshwar Singh - first Rotation - Rings
Yogeshwar Singh performs on Rings in the first Rotation and he has been given a percentage of 12.6 in the first Rotation. He is currently in the 14th position after first Rotation.
Yogeshwar Singh will competing in Rings in the first Rotation
Yogeshwar Singh will be competing in Rings in the first Rotation of the All Around event final. He will be the final performer in the first rotation. He would look to set the bar high with a good point in the first rotation itself.
Can Yogeshwar Singh secure a medal for India?
The 20-year old Gymnast from Haryana, Yogeshwar Singh, will compete in the final of the Gymanstics All Around event on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. India will hope to win a medal in the early morning in the event. Can Singh do this for India?
Yogeshwar Singh scores 13.0 in Rotation 3 in Parallel Bars - he now drops to joint 7th position in Rankings. He He is tied up with Canada's Rene Cournoyer with a total of 39.7
It has been a good comeback from Yogeshwar Singh who has jumped from 14th Rank to 5th Rank after Rotation 2 with a total point of 14.1 He will perform Parallel Bars in Rotation 3.
Yogeshwar Singh secures 14.1 points in Rotation 2 in Vault. He manages to climb up to the 5th position in the rankings for now Still a long way to go though. His total now is 26.7, only behind Cyprus Marios Georgioi (27.7), England's James Hall (27.1), Australia's Michael Tone (26.9) and Wales' Josh Cook (26.85)
Yogeshwar Singh will perform Vault in the second Rotation. He did not have a really bright start in the first Rotation, so he would look to make up points in Rotation 2. Vault is where his strength lies.
Yogeshwar Singh performs on Rings in the first Rotation and he has been given a percentage of 12.6 in the first Rotation. He is currently in the 14th position after first Rotation.
Scotland's Hamish Carter, who performed Floor Exercise in the first Rotation is at the top for now with a point of 14.6. Behind him is Australia's Michael Tone who competed in Pommel Horse with a score of 13.85.
Yogeshwar Singh will be competing in Rings in the first Rotation of the All Around event final. He will be the final performer in the first rotation. He would look to set the bar high with a good point in the first rotation itself.
In 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, Ashish Kumar created history when he won the first-ever medal for the country in gymnastics as he clinched bronze. In 2014, Gymnast Dipa Karmakar secured a bronze medal in Glasgow, becoming the first ever Indian female to do so.
The 20-year old Gymnast from Haryana, Yogeshwar Singh, will compete in the final of the Gymanstics All Around event on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. India will hope to win a medal in the early morning in the event. Can Singh do this for India?