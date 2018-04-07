CWG 2018 Live, Yogeshwar Singh Gymnastics Final Live Streaming: Yogeshwar Singh drops to 7th position in rankings after Rotation 3

CWG 2018 Live, Yogeshwar Singh All Around Gymnastics Final Live Streaming: Yogeshwar Singh on the pommel horse. (Reuters) CWG 2018 Live, Yogeshwar Singh All Around Gymnastics Final Live Streaming: Yogeshwar Singh on the pommel horse. (Reuters)

CWG 2018 Live, Yogeshwar Singh Gymnastics All Around Final Live: At the start of Day 3 of 2018 Commonwealth Games, the focus of all Indian fans will be on 20-year-old Yogeshwar Singh, who will compete in the final of the Gymnastics All Around event in Gold Coast. The gymnast, who hails from Haryana, had earlier participated in the World Championships in 2015 and 2017 and is debuting this year at CWG. He will be competing against 18 other athletes who will take part in six routines in the course of six rotations. All the gymnasts will have to compete in pomme horse, the floor, the horizontal bars, parallel bars, vault and on the rings during these six rotations. The gymnast who has the highest points at the end will be declared the gold medal winner. Yogeshwar secured 12.450 points in floor exercise, 12.750 in pommel horse, 12.350 in rings, 13.050 in vault, 12.300 in parallel bars and 12.400 in horizontal bar to qualify for the final.

CWG 2018 Live, Yogeshwar Singh Gymnastics Final Live Updates: