CWG 2018 Live Wrestling Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat, Sumit win; Sakshi Malik suffers first loss

CWG 2018 Live India Wrestling Live Updates: After a successful day on the wrestling mat with a gold, two silver and a bronze medal, Indian wrestlers will be back in action on penultimate day of the Games in Gold Coast. Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat in Women’s Frestyle and Somveer and Sumit in Men’s Freestyle will be wrestling for more medals for India. Malik and Phogat will be India’s biggest gold medal hopes as they look the strong wrestlers in their category of 62kg and 50kg respectively. In the Men’s Freestyle, Somveer will wrestle in 86kg while Sumit will be in 125kg. So far, India have three gold, three silvers and two bronze medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Catch CWG 2018 Live Wrestling Results Here.