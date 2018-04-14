CWG 2018 Live Wrestling Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat, Sumit win; Sakshi Malik suffers first loss

CWG 2018 Live India Wrestling Live Updates: After a successful day on the wrestling mat with a gold, two silver and a bronze medal, Indian wrestlers will be back in action on penultimate day of the Games in Gold Coast. Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat in Women’s Frestyle and Somveer and Sumit in Men’s Freestyle will be wrestling for more medals for India. Malik and Phogat will be India’s biggest gold medal hopes as they look the strong wrestlers in their category of 62kg and 50kg respectively. In the Men’s Freestyle, Somveer will wrestle in 86kg while Sumit will be in 125kg. So far, India have three gold, three silvers and two bronze medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Catch CWG 2018 Live Wrestling Results Here.
Live Blog
CWG 2018 Live Wrestling Live Updates: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat India Wrestling Live Updates from Gold Coast
So far, India have won eight medals in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. On the first day, Rahul Aware and Sushil Kumar brought home gold medals while Babita Phogat won a silver medal. Kiran won a bronze medal on day one. On day two of the competition, India won one gold, two silver medals and one bronze medal. Bajrang Punia was the only gold medallist from India. The two silver medallist from India were Pooja Dhanda and Mausam Khatri after they had contrasting loss in the finals. Divya Kakran was the sole bronze medallist. Four more wrestlers go to action on the penultimate day. Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Malik will compete in women's freestyle while Somveer and Sumit will compete in the men's freestyle.
Highlights
Sumit wins as Cameroon no show
VINESH PHOGAT WINS
FAZZARI BEATS SAKSHI!
CWG 2018 Wrestling
Sakshi Malik for her next bout in the nordic system. She will wrestle Aminat Adeniyi of Nigeria. She needs a win her to keep herself in that contention for a medal
Sumit in men's 125kg wins after Cameroon's Claude KOUAMEN MBIANGA does not show up. India have begun well so far in the competition. Somveer next up
Vinesh Phogat with her first win and it is a hard fought one! She holds off Nigeria's Miesinnei GENESIS 6-5 at the end of the six minutes. Win to start with
That is the end! Fazzari with a last second takedown over Sakshi Malik and she has a 10-8 win. India challenge but that is clear two to Canada. Final score 11-8
Sakshi Malik leading Fazzari 8-6 with a minute to go. Fazzari is mounting a big comeback here. She has tied it 8-8 with Sakshi holding criteria. Can she hold on?!
1st round: Sakshi Malik with two takedowns in the first period and leads Fazzari 4-0 at the end of the first period. This is very important lead for the Indian
Somveer with a big win over Kookoo! A first period fall for Somveer. Magnificent move from the Indian wrestler. He moves into the next round
Somveer Kadian will take on Taebontangaroa Kookoo of Kiribati in the men's 86kg freestyle. He is wrestling at his first ever Commonwealth Games. Here we go!
There it is! A push out, then a four point throw, another push out. A takedown and then a gut wrench. Sakshi Malik finishes her first bout inside the first period. Brilliant wrestling
Sakshi Malik will be the first wrestler on the mat for India. She is wrestling Berthe Emillene ETANE NGOLLE of Cameroon. This should not take much time for Sakshi
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the wrestling at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Somveer and Sumit are the four wrestlers in action for India. Sakshi and Vinesh are very strong contenders for a gold medal here